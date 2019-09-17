Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G With 64 Megapixel Camera, Waterfall Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera, Waterfall Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Nex 3 comes with pressure sensitive buttons at the sides, and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

By | Updated: 17 September 2019 11:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera, Waterfall Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Nex 3 5G packs up to 12GB RAM

Highlights
  • Vivo Nex 3 5G price starts at CNY 5,698
  • It will be available in Asian markets in the coming months
  • Vivo Nex 3 has triple rear cameras with a 64-megapixel main sensor

Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G smartphones were launched on Monday. The phones will go on sale in China on September 21 and are said to be made available in Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia and other markets in the coming months. The phones come with pressure-sensitive keys on the side that offers a unique vibrating experience. Key features include 64-megapixel rear main camera, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W ultra-fast charging.

Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G price in India

Vivo Nex 3 is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 50,600) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The Vivo Nex 3 5G is priced at CNY 5,698 (roughly 57,700) for the 8GB + 256GB model, and the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 6,198 (roughly Rs. 62,700). The phone will be available in Black and White colour options and will go on sale in China on September 21. As mentioned, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, and other markets will get the new phones in the coming months.

Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G specifications

The Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G phones come with a custom-made Waterfall screen with curved edges on both sides close to 90 degrees. The phones run on Android Pie-based on Funtouch OS 9.1. The dual-SIM phones are equipped with a 6.89-inch full-HD+ (1080x2256 pixels) AMOLED notch-less Waterfall display with HDR10, and 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phones are powered by the 2.96GHz Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB internal storage option.

As for optics, the Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G phones come with a triple rear camera setup housed inside a circular ring at the back. There is a 64-megapixel main Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle 120 degree sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom and 10x digital zoom as well. Up front, the phones are equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture in a pop-up mechanism. It supports front screen fill light for better night photography.

The phones pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W ultra-fast charging. Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS + GLONASS, and more. The dimensions on the phones are at 167.44x76.18x9.4mm and weighs 218.5 grams. Both the Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G support in-display fingerprint sensors.

Vivo Nex 3 5G

Vivo Nex 3 5G

Display6.89-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2256 pixels
Vivo Nex 3

Vivo Nex 3

Display6.89-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2256 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 Price, Vivo Nex 3 Specifications, Vivo Nex 3 5G, Vivo Nex 3 5G Price, Vivo Nex 3 5G Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man to Return in Black Widow Movie: Report
65-Inch Mi TV, Mi Band 4, and More Launching at Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020 Event: Live Updates
Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera, Waterfall Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Launches Web Portal to Find Your Lost or Stolen Mobile Phone
  2. Mi Band 4, Mi TV 65-Inch Expected to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Moto E6s vs Infinix Hot 8 vs Realme 3i vs Redmi 7
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale Dates Announced: What to Expect
  5. OnePlus 7T Series, OnePlus TV to Launch in India on September 26
  6. Realme XT Review
  7. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Have Exceeded Demand Expectations: Kuo
  8. Realme X2 With 64-Megapixel Camera Set to Debut on September 24
  9. Lenovo Carme Smartwatch With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  10. Tata Sky Multi TV Users Get HD Set-Top Box at Discounted Prices: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. 65-Inch Mi TV, Mi Band 4, and More Launching at Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020 Event: Live Updates
  2. Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera, Waterfall Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man to Return in Black Widow Movie: Report
  4. Pixel 4 Launch Expected at Google's October 15 Hardware Event; Pixelbook 2, New Nest Hub Also Anticipated
  5. Realme X2 Launch Set for September 24, Will Feature 64-Megapixel Camera
  6. Motorola TV Lineup With Android 9.0 and Bundled Gamepad Launched in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  7. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Pre-Orders Off to a Good Start, Analysts Say
  8. Moto E6s With Dual Rear Cameras, Interchangeable Back Cover Launched in India; Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 7T With 90Hz Display to Launch on September 26 in India, OnePlus TV Teased to Launch Alongside
  10. Mi Band 4, Mi TV 65-Inch, Mi Water Purifier Expected to Launch at Today's Xiaomi India Event: How to Watch Live
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.