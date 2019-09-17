Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G smartphones were launched on Monday. The phones will go on sale in China on September 21 and are said to be made available in Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia and other markets in the coming months. The phones come with pressure-sensitive keys on the side that offers a unique vibrating experience. Key features include 64-megapixel rear main camera, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 44W ultra-fast charging.

Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G price in India

Vivo Nex 3 is priced at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 50,600) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The Vivo Nex 3 5G is priced at CNY 5,698 (roughly 57,700) for the 8GB + 256GB model, and the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at CNY 6,198 (roughly Rs. 62,700). The phone will be available in Black and White colour options and will go on sale in China on September 21. As mentioned, Asia Pacific, Southeast Asia, and other markets will get the new phones in the coming months.

Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G specifications

The Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G phones come with a custom-made Waterfall screen with curved edges on both sides close to 90 degrees. The phones run on Android Pie-based on Funtouch OS 9.1. The dual-SIM phones are equipped with a 6.89-inch full-HD+ (1080x2256 pixels) AMOLED notch-less Waterfall display with HDR10, and 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phones are powered by the 2.96GHz Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 512GB internal storage option.

As for optics, the Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G phones come with a triple rear camera setup housed inside a circular ring at the back. There is a 64-megapixel main Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.7 aperture. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle 120 degree sensor, and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom and 10x digital zoom as well. Up front, the phones are equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture in a pop-up mechanism. It supports front screen fill light for better night photography.

The phones pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W ultra-fast charging. Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS + GLONASS, and more. The dimensions on the phones are at 167.44x76.18x9.4mm and weighs 218.5 grams. Both the Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G support in-display fingerprint sensors.