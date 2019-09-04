Vivo Nex 3 5G is set to launch in China on September 16. The company took to Weibo to confirm the launch date of the smartphone and also released some posters unveiling design details. The phone is confirmed to sport a notch-less display with little to no bezels on the top and bottom portions, and the sides feature a waterfall effect with curved edges. The phone was recently spotted on TENAA as well, revealing key specifications and leaving very little to the imagination.

The company announced that the Vivo Nex 3 5G will be launched on September 16 in China through its official Nex account on Weibo. The teaser poster reveal the front of the phone showing off the waterfall ‘notch-less' display that slows right over the side edges. The poster also reveals speaker grille at the bottom, alongside a USB Type-C port.

Vivo Nex 3 5G price (expected)

The phone's pricing information hasn't been leaked as of yet, but it is expected to launch in multiple variants, and be positioned in the premium flagship smartphone range. To recall, the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition price was set at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 52,300) in the Chinese market for the lone 10GB RAM + 128GB storage model. We can expect the Vivo Nex 3 5G to be priced in the similar or a slighter more expensive price bracket. There is no official word from the company as of yet, and all details shall be revealed at the launch event.

Vivo Nex 3 5G specification (expected)

According to a recently spotted TENAA listing, the Vivo Nex 3 5G will sport a 6.89-inch full-HD+ (1080x2256 pixels) AMOLED display, and it should be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB and 12GB RAM options and Adreno 640 GPU. Internal storage options will be at 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It will also be integrated with a Snapdragon X50 chip that enables 5G connectivity on the smartphone.

As for optics, the Vivo smartphones would feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, coupled with two other camera sensors with 13-megapixel resolution. Up front, the phone will feature a 16-megapixel camera.

It will pack a 4,410mAh battery, and connectivity options include dual-SIM support, and GPS. The dimensions measure at 167.44x76.14x9.4mm.