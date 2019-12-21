Technology News
Vivo Sends Out MWC 2020 Invites, February 23 Launch Event Confirmed

The event will begin at 5pm local time, and Vivo has not revealed what it plans to launch at MWC.

By | Updated: 21 December 2019 17:48 IST
Vivo is hosting an event at MWC 2020 in Barcelona

Highlights
  • Vivo could launch the next-gen V series phone at MWC
  • The company is hosting the event at Nautic Centre in Barcelona
  • Vivo is speculated to launch a foldable phone at the event

Vivo is reportedly sending out early ‘save the date' mails to select media outlets for an event at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020. The annual event in Barcelona sees top OEMs launch big products and demo future technologies. Vivo, in its invite, confirms that its special event will be held on February 23 at the Nautic Centre in Barcelona. The event will begin at 5pm local time, and Vivo does not reveal what it plans to launch at MWC. Vivo isn't a regular at MWC, so if its decided to come to Barcelona, it could be for the launch of a new premium phone.

The invite (via GSMArena) offers details of the MWC event, the venue, and the time, but seldom shares anything about the device that will launch at the time. The invite has a big V plastered as the background image, and it could be possible that the company will launch a new phone in its V-series. It could also be possible that the company launches a foldable phone. Of course, all bizarre arguments are up for debate and consideration, as Vivo has decided to remain tight-lipped for now. If a V-series phone is indeed going to launch, it could be called the Vivo V19 Pro, the successor of the Vivo V17 Pro launched in September. Vivo could launch a completely different device at MWC, and we should know more as the launch date nears.

To recall, Vivo recently launched the Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro in China, and the phones sports a hole-punch display and an in-dsiplay fingerprint sensor. The Vivo X30 has a triple rear camera setup at the back, while the Vivo X30 Pro has a quad camera setup at the back. The series is priced starting at CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 33,400).

Further reading: Vivo, MWC, MWC 2020
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
