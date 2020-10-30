Technology News
Vivo Phone With Model Number V2031EA Spotted on TENAA; to Feature Triple Rear Cameras, 5G Support

Vivo may bring OIS or its gimbal camera system to the phone, as suggested by the TENAA listing.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 October 2020 16:03 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

Vivo V2031EA smartphone is expected to come in a blue colour option

Highlights
  • Vivo phone with model number V2031EA spotted on TENAA
  • It may feature a triple rear camera setup
  • Vivo phone with model number V2031EA may have a 4,020mAh battery

Vivo seems to have a new smartphone in the pipeline for the Chinese market. Carrying model number V2031EA, a Vivo phone has been spotted on Chinese regulatory body TENAA's website with almost all key specifications including cameras, design, RAM and storage options, and more. There is no name associated with this upcoming Vivo phone at the moment and the company has not confirmed anything either. The Vivo phone with model number V2031EA is listed to have a triple rear camera setup and a blue colour option.

The TENAA listing of the Vivo smartphone with model number V2031EA states that the phone runs Android 10. It features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display. The phone is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, clocked at 2.4GHz. The listing also mentions 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage options. The exact configurations are currently unclear.

Speaking of optics, the Vivo phone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, it may feature a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls.

The phone is expected to carry a 4,020mAh battery with support for fast charging. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. This phone will come with 5G support, as per the TENAA listing. In terms of dimensions, the Vivo phone measures 161x74.04x7.73mm and weighs 171.7 grams.

Talking about the design, the images on the TENAA listing show a blue back panel with the camera module placed on the left corner. The primary sensor seems to be bigger in size than the other two, suggesting the inclusion of optical image stabilisation (OIS). It may feature Vivo's gimbal camera system as seen on Vivo X51 5G. The front camera cannot be seen clearly. So, it's difficult to make out if there will be a hole-punch design or a notch. The power and volume buttons are located on the right side.

The TENAA listing was first spotted by Gizmochina and independently verified by Gadgets 360. Vivo has not confirmed any details about what the phone will be called, or when it will be launched.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo V2031EA, TENAA
