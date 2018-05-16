Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Wednesday announced its Vivo Knockout Carnival sale, from today, May 16 to Friday, May 18, offering customers discounts and cashbacks on selected smartphones.

The carnival will last for three days exclusively on Vivo's official online store.

During the three days, Vivo V5 Plus and V5s will be available for Rs. 14,990 and Rs. 12,990 respectively, the phone-maker said in a statement.

"The specially curated offers from Vivo will make customers shopping experience better," said Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India.

Customers with SBI debit and credit cards can avail an additional cashback of 5 percent on purchase of select models, the company added.

The carnival offers include lucky draw coupons up to Rs. 1,000 and BookMyShow couple movie vouchers worth Rs. 500.

Additionally, Vivo is offering a 12 month "No Cost EMI" on all smartphone models.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.