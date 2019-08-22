Technology News
  • Vivo iQoo Pro With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC Launched, Will Be Offered in 4G and 5G Variants: Price, Specifications

Vivo iQoo Pro 5G Edition will go on sale in China starting September 2

By | Updated: 22 August 2019 19:18 IST
Vivo iQoo Pro packs a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo iQoo Pro is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
  • Vivo iQoo Pro will be offered in three colours
  • The new Vivo phone price will start at CNY 3,198

Vivo has become the latest smartphone maker to launch a 5G smartphone. The Chinese company on Thursday introduced the new iQoo Pro 5G Edition at a press event in China. The Vivo iQoo Pro will also offered in a 4G-only variant. The new phone joins the likes of iQoo, iQoo Neo in the company's iQoo series and shares a number of design elements with the original Vivo iQoo phone. The Vivo iQoo Pro comes with features like a 6.41-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, and 4,500mAh battery.

Vivo iQoo Pro, iQoo Pro 5G Edition price, sale date

According to Vivo, iQoo Pro 4G variant will retail starting at CNY 3,198 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the base version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 12GB + 128GB variant has been priced at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 35,300). The Vivo iQoo Pro 5G Edition will start at CNY 3,798 (roughly Rs. 38,400) for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 128GB variants of the phone will retail at CNY 3,998 (roughly Rs. 40,400) and CNY 4,098 (roughly Rs. 41,400), respectively. Vivo will be offering the smartphone in three colours.

The 4G version of iQoo Pro will go on sale starting August 29, whereas the Vivo iQoo Pro 5G will be available starting September 2. There is no word on the availability of the phone outside China at this point.

Vivo iQoo Pro, iQoo Pro 5G Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo iQoo Pro 5G Edition supports 5G connectivity in one slot and 4G LTE in the other, whereas the 4G variant comes with 4G connectivity support in both slots. Apart from the connectivity differences, other specifications of the 5G Edition are same as the 4G model. The phone runs on FuntouchOS 9, based on Android 9 Pie, and features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Additionally, the company has packed a 4,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charge.

On the imaging front, there is a triple rear camera setup on the back of Vivo iQoo Pro, which houses an AI-powered 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The company has also added a 12-megapixel (Dual-Pixel) selfie camera on the front.

Vivo has also packed up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage inside the phone with no expansion support. Other specifications of the phone include NFC, 3.5mm audio jack, and Hi-Res Audio support. Vivo iQoo Pro measures 158.77x75.73x9.325mm. The 4G variant weights 215 grams and the 5G variant weighs 217 grams.

Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ to Go on Sale in India Tonight: Check Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
