Vivo iQoo Gaming Phone With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

, 02 March 2019
Vivo iQoo Gaming Phone With Snapdragon 855 SoC, Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo iQoo sports a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display

Highlights

  • Vivo iQoo price in China starts at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 31,700)
  • It comes in Electric Blue and Lava Orange colour options
  • The phone has 12GB RAM option and vapour cooling system

After some initial teasers and rumours, Vivo iQoo has been officially unveiled in China. It is the first smartphone of Vivo's new sub-brand iQoo. The new phone is being targeted at mobile gamers and photographers with its high-end specifications. Vivo has provided the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC along with its vapour cooling system in the phone. The Vivo iQoo also sports a triple rear camera setup with a Sony IMX363 sensor that was also featured on the Pixel 3. There is additionally 44W Vivo Super Flash Charge fast charging technology that is touted to charge the iQoo up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes. The iQoo also comes in a 12GB RAM option that has 256GB of onboard storage.

Vivo iQoo price

The Vivo iQoo price in China has been set at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 31,700) for the base variant with 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage that has Electric Blue and Lava Orange colour options. However, the Vivo iQoo 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration comes at CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 34,900) and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 38,100). There is also the top-end 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage option that comes with a price tag of CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,500).

Vivo is taking pre-orders for the iQoo through its online store in China, though its first flash sale will begin at 10am CST (7:30am IST) on March 6 through TMall. Details about the global availability and price of the Vivo iQoo are yet to be announced.

Vivo iQoo specifications, features

The Vivo iQoo comes with a 3D glass build that sports an LED strip at the back. The top-end variant also comes with a faux-carbon fibre back that is protected by a curved glass panel. The back of the iQoo also shows the absence of a traditional fingerprint sensor. It confirms the availability of an in-display fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the back panel is completed with a triple rear camera setup and iQoo branding.

Being a gaming phone, the Vivo iQoo sports Monster Touch shoulder buttons at one of the side panels to offer four point operations to gamers -- without using any additional accessory. There is also Vivo's vapour cooling system that is claimed to reduce as much as 12-degree Celsius of temperature, without hampering the performance.vivo iqoo Vivo iQoo

The Vivo iQoo also has a list of Multi-Turbo features that are designed to customise the performance levels as per user requirements. You can particularly switch between AI Turbo, Centre Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo, and Game Turbo modes.

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo iQoo runs Android 9.0 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top and features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display along with a waterdrop-style display notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone also has a 91.7 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options.

The Vivo iQoo sports a triple rear camera setup that flaunts a 13-megapixel Sony IMX263 sensor along with a wide-angle lens. There is also a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the iQoo has a 12-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Vivo has provided 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The iQoo comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is also a 4,000mAh battery that supports Vivo's Super Flash Charge technology. The proprietary fast charging technology is claimed to be capable of charging the phone up to 50 percent in 15 minutes or fully charge in 45 minutes. Besides, the iQoo measures 157.69x75.2x8.51mm.

Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Xiaomi, Sony, and other mobile launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2019 hub.

Vivo iQoo

Vivo iQoo

Display6.41-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera12-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Vivo iQoo price, Vivo iQoo specifications, Vivo iQoo, Vivo, Snapdragon 855
