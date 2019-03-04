Vivo iQoo is the first gaming smartphone from the company under its new sub-brand iQoo. The Chinese smartphone maker is targeting the phone at mobile gamers and photographers with its high-end specifications. To that end, Vivo has used the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 855 SoC, combined with a vapour cooling system. Another highlight of the Vivo iQoo is that it also sports a triple rear camera setup with a Sony IMX363 sensor that was also featured on the Pixel 3. There is additionally 44W Vivo Super Flash Charge fast charging technology that is touted to charge the iQoo up to 50 percent in just 15 minutes. The iQoo also comes in a 12GB RAM option that has 256GB of onboard storage.

Vivo iQoo price

The Vivo iQoo price in China has been set at CNY 2,998 (roughly Rs. 31,700) for the base variant with 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage that has Electric Blue and Lava Orange colour options. However, the Vivo iQoo 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage configuration comes at CNY 3,298 (roughly Rs. 34,900) and the 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,598 (roughly Rs. 38,100). There is also the top-end 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage option that comes with a price tag of CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,500).

Vivo is taking pre-orders for the iQoo through its online store in China, though its first flash sale will begin at 10am CST (7:30am IST) on March 6 through TMall. Details about the global availability and price of the Vivo iQoo are yet to be announced.

Vivo iQoo specifications, features

The Vivo iQoo comes with a 3D glass build that sports an LED strip at the back. The top-end variant also comes with a faux-carbon fibre back that is protected by a curved glass panel. The back of the iQoo also shows the absence of a traditional fingerprint sensor. It confirms the availability of an in-display fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the back panel is completed with a triple rear camera setup and iQoo branding.

Being a gaming phone, the Vivo iQoo sports Monster Touch shoulder buttons at one of the side panels to offer four point operations to gamers -- without using any additional accessory. There is also Vivo's vapour cooling system that is claimed to reduce as much as 12-degree Celsius of temperature, without hampering the performance.

The Vivo iQoo also has a list of Multi-Turbo features that are designed to customise the performance levels as per user requirements. You can particularly switch between AI Turbo, Centre Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo, and Game Turbo modes.

On the specifications front, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo iQoo runs Android 9.0 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top and features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display along with a waterdrop-style display notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone also has a 91.7 percent of screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, coupled with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options.

The Vivo iQoo sports a triple rear camera setup that flaunts a 13-megapixel Sony IMX263 sensor along with a wide-angle lens. There is also a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/1.79 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the iQoo has a 12-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Vivo iQoo gaming phone has been launched in China

Vivo has provided 128GB and 256GB of inbuilt storage options. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The iQoo comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. There is also a 4,000mAh battery that supports Vivo's Super Flash Charge technology. The proprietary fast charging technology is claimed to be capable of charging the phone up to 50 percent in 15 minutes or fully charge in 45 minutes. Besides, the iQoo measures 157.69x75.2x8.51mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.