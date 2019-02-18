Technology News
Vivo iQoo Phone With Triple Rear Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Teased

, 18 February 2019
Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

Vivo has showcased the iQoo phone during the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend

Highlights

  • Vivo iQoo phone appears to have a glossy back panel
  • There is a vertically placed triple rear camera setup
  • Vivo has also confirmed a Snapdragon 855 SoC on the new iQoo phone

The first model from the Vivo iQoo brand has been teased just days after the new sub-brand was announced officially. The phone, which appears to have a glossy back panel with a gradient finish, has made its first appearance with a triple rear camera setup. There is also a lack of a traditional fingerprint sensor from the back panel. However, the new Vivo iQoo phone is confirmed to sport a sixth-generation fingerprint sensor and come with a Snapdragon 855 SoC. The iQoo brand is likely to be designed for top-end models. There could also be a foldable phone under the iQoo sub-brand to take on the likes of Huawei, Samsung, and Xiaomi.

As Vivo has highlighted through its Weibo account, the iQoo-branded phone was teased during the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend. The company didn't reveal the front but highlighted the back panel in the teaser. Further, the teaser has given a glimpse at the presence of a triple rear camera setup -- arranged vertically, with a glossy, gradient finish on the back panel.

Alongside the triple rear camera, the back panel featured in the teaser shows the iQoo logo positioned vertically. This hints at some photography-focussed features. However, the phone isn't likely to be the model that was leaked recently with a foldable form factor.

In addition to revealing the back of the new model during the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend coverage, Vivo in a post on Weibo has mentioned that the new iQoo phone will come with a sixth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. This could be an upgrade over the fifth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor available on the Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition. Moreover, the new sensor may recognise fingerprints not just from a specific part but from the entire bottom area of the display panel.

vivo iqoo fingerprint sensor weibo Vivo iQoo

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

 

It is speculated that unlike Poco and Redmi by Xiaomi, Nubia by ZTE, Zuk by Lenovo, and Honor by Huawei, iQoo by Vivo will have flagship devices priced around CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 52,700). The company has also teased that the new model will have a Snapdragon 855 SoC. But nonetheless, considering the latest developments, it is unclear how the Chinese company would justify the premium price tag -- if it uses as per the speculation.

Vivo could showcase its first iQoo phone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, next week. Meanwhile, it is safe to expect some new teasers from the company.

Comments

Vivo iQoo, Vivo
