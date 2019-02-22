Technology News

Vivo iQoo's First Phone Launching on March 1, Features Snapdragon 855 and 12GB RAM

, 22 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo iQoo's First Phone Launching on March 1, Features Snapdragon 855 and 12GB RAM

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

Vivo iQoo phone features a massive 4,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging

Highlights

  • iQoo is a sub-brand of Vivo
  • It is yet to launch any smartphones
  • First iQoo device is expected to be a high-end smartphone

iQoo, the brand-new sub-brand of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, is getting ready to unveil its first smartphone on March 1 in China. The company on Wednesday teased the impending arrival of the new phone on social media. Vivo iQoo has been teasing the phone for a number of days and have already revealed several key features of the device, including that it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. There is no word on the final branding or the pricing of the smartphone.

According to a post on Weibo by iQoo, the company will be unveiling the new phone at an event in Shenzhen, China on March 1. The company has asked the fans to register for the event and the select fans will be flown to watch the launch live. The launch teaser doesn't offer any specific about the phone, and just carries two taglines – born powerful and monster insider. The “monster insider” may be a reference to the presence of Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is Qualcomm's top-of-the-line flagship mobile processor.

iqoo phone teaser specs weibo iQoo teaser

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

 

Earlier, Vivo iQoo had revealed that the upcoming phone will include 12GB of RAM, 256GB of inbuilt storage, a massive 4,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. Additionally, the company had noted that that it will feature USB Type-C port, NFC, in-display fingerprint sensor, and Super HDR camera technology. Super HDR is a Vivo technology that was introduced in 2018.

Further, the Chinese smartphone brand had teased the phone during a sports broadcast in its home market and offered a brief glimpse at the back of the phone. The back of the phone was seen housing a triple camera setup, however the specifics of the camera setup are unclear.

It is unclear if the iQoo phone will be exclusive to China or will be released in other markets across the globe. With March 1 under two weeks away, we won't have to wait for long for the official details.

With Galaxy Fold, has Samsung kicked off a revolution in smartphone tech? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, Vivo, Vivo iQoo
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature Steam PC Game Streaming: Report
PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Tips and Tricks to Win Chicken Dinners
Vivo iQoo's First Phone Launching on March 1, Features Snapdragon 855 and 12GB RAM
Comment
Read in: हिंदी தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R15 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 Pie Update Now Under Testing
  2. WhatsApp Releases a Fix for Critical Screen Lock Bypass Bug on iPhone
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Bookings Now Open
  4. Vivo iQoo's First Smartphone Is Launching on March 1 in China
  5. Oppo F11 Pro to Be Launched in India on March 5
  6. Jio Users to Get an Exclusive Chance to Buy Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Today
  7. Galaxy S10 Series India Pre-Orders Will Open on Flipkart Tomorrow
  8. Vivo V15 Pro First Impressions
  9. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Receiving Android 9 Pie Update: Reports
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro Said to Pass 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch After Mi 9
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.