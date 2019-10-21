Technology News
loading

Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition Confirmed to Pack 256GB of UFS 3.0 Storage

Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon Edition's base 64GB storage variant will opt for slower UFS 2.1 standard.

By | Updated: 21 October 2019 13:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition Confirmed to Pack 256GB of UFS 3.0 Storage

Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition is now up for pre-orders in China

Highlights
  • Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition packs three rear cameras
  • The phone will come in a total of three memory configurations
  • It is now up for pre-order in three colour options in China

Vivo's iQoo sub-brand is all set to launch a new gaming-centric phone called the Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition. The phone will go official on October 24, and as the name clearly suggests, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed that Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition will come equipped with 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Interestingly, the phone is already listed for pre-order in China before its official launch and will go on sale starting November 1 in China.

iQoo has shared a poster on the company's official Weibo page which clearly mentions that the Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition will employ the faster UFS 3.0 storage and will offer 256GB of internal storage. However, the 256GB internal storage will only be available on the phone's highest-end model that will pack 8GB of RAM. The poster also mentions that the Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition's 6GB + 64GB model will offer UFS 2.1 storage.

However, there is no word whether the phone's 6GB + 128GB storage variant that is currently listed on JD.com, will opt for UFS 3.0 or UFS 2.1 standard. As per the iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition's pre-order page, it will come in three variants – 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. Buyers will be able to choose from three colour options – Carbon Black, Electo-optic Violet, and Icelandic Aurora. A National Treasure Edition of the phone is also listed on the Chinese e-commerce website.

The phone's official images show a triple rear camera set-up and a waterdrop notch on the front housing a single front camera, but there is no word on the megapixel count of each sensor. The phone will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition is an updated version of the standard Snapdragon 845-powered iQoo Neo that was launched in July this year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition, Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition Specifications
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Huawei Nova 5z With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition Confirmed to Pack 256GB of UFS 3.0 Storage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Review
  2. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Kicks Off: All the Best Offers Today
  3. WhatsApp Splash Screen Feature Spotted: Here's How to Get It
  4. Amazon's Big Diwali Special Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers
  5. PUBG Mobile Diwali Event Now Live, Call of Duty: Mobile Event Announced
  6. Vivo U3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 675 SoC Launched
  7. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  8. ISRO Releases Chandrayaan-2's First Illuminated Image of the Lunar Surface
  9. Vivo Y11 (2019) With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Vivo V17 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vodafone Rs. 30 Prepaid Plan Launched With Full Talk Time, 28 Days Validity: Report
  2. Assembly Elections 2019: Facebook Alerts People to Vote During Maharashtra, Haryana Polls
  3. Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition Confirmed to Pack 256GB of UFS 3.0 Storage
  4. Huawei Nova 5z With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Next Sale Tomorrow via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Specifications
  6. Facebook Set to Launch Dedicated News Section, Reaches Deal With Major Publishers: Report
  7. Russian Group Hijacked Iranian Spying Operation, Officials Say
  8. Xiaomi Plans to Launch More Than 10 5G Phones Next Year, CEO Lei Jun Reveals
  9. Facebook Hit by $35 Billion Class-Action Lawsuit Over Misuse of Facial Recognition Data
  10. Libra Won’t Be Controlled by a Single Company, Facebook Executive Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.