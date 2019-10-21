Vivo's iQoo sub-brand is all set to launch a new gaming-centric phone called the Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition. The phone will go official on October 24, and as the name clearly suggests, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed that Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition will come equipped with 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Interestingly, the phone is already listed for pre-order in China before its official launch and will go on sale starting November 1 in China.

iQoo has shared a poster on the company's official Weibo page which clearly mentions that the Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition will employ the faster UFS 3.0 storage and will offer 256GB of internal storage. However, the 256GB internal storage will only be available on the phone's highest-end model that will pack 8GB of RAM. The poster also mentions that the Vivo iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition's 6GB + 64GB model will offer UFS 2.1 storage.

However, there is no word whether the phone's 6GB + 128GB storage variant that is currently listed on JD.com, will opt for UFS 3.0 or UFS 2.1 standard. As per the iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition's pre-order page, it will come in three variants – 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. Buyers will be able to choose from three colour options – Carbon Black, Electo-optic Violet, and Icelandic Aurora. A National Treasure Edition of the phone is also listed on the Chinese e-commerce website.

The phone's official images show a triple rear camera set-up and a waterdrop notch on the front housing a single front camera, but there is no word on the megapixel count of each sensor. The phone will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The iQoo Neo Snapdragon 855 Edition is an updated version of the standard Snapdragon 845-powered iQoo Neo that was launched in July this year.