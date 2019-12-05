Vivo iQoo Neo 855 Racing Edition smartphone is official. The new gaming-focussed smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC to deliver an enhanced graphics experience. The presence of the Snapdragon 855+ SoC comes as an upgrade over the Snapdragon 855 that is available in the earlier launched iQoo Neo 855. The Vivo iQoo Neo 855 Racing Edition also comes with UFS 3.0 storage and up to 12GB of RAM. Vivo has also provided 33W fast charging technology. Further, the iQoo Neo 855 Racing Edition sports a waterdrop-style notch design.

Vivo iQoo Neo 855 Racing Edition price

The Vivo iQoo Neo 855 Racing Edition price is set at CNY 2,598 (roughly Rs. 26,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while its 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,798 (roughly Rs. 28,400). The phone comes in Carbon Black, Iceland Aurora, and Light Mint and is available for pre-orders on the Vivo online store in China. Moreover, the first sale is scheduled for December 12.

Details around the international price and availability of the Vivo iQoo Neo 855 Racing Edition are yet to be announced.

To recall, the Vivo iQoo Neo 855 was launched in October with a starting price of CNY 1,998 (approximately Rs. 20,300) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The handset also has the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option that carries a price tag of CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 27,400).

Vivo iQoo Neo 855 Racing Edition specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo iQoo Neo 855 Racing Edition runs Android 9 Pie with Monster UI on top and features a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens. The triple camera setup also has a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. Further, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

For storage, the Vivo iQoo Neo 855 Racing Edition has up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 159.53x75.23x8.13mm and weighs 198.5 grams.

