Vivo iQoo Neo 855 With Snapdragon 855 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

The Vivo iQoo Neo 855 will go on sale in China on November 1.

By | Updated: 25 October 2019 13:41 IST
Vivo iQoo Neo 855 has a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo iQoo Neo 855 has a 6.38-inch waterdrop-style notch display
  • The highest configured variant is priced at CNY 2,698
  • The phone is listed in Black, Blue, and White gradient finishes

Vivo has now introduced a new iQoo Neo 855 variant in China. The phone comes with the Snapdragon 855 SoC, and offers 33W fast charging. Apart from these few tweaks, the Vivo iQoo Neo 855 is pretty much similar to the Vivo iQoo Neo launched earlier. The Vivo iQoo Neo was launched in July and this phone is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, and possesses 22.5W fast charging instead. The phone is up for pre-order, and will go on sale from November 1.

Vivo iQoo Neo 855 price

The Vivo iQoo Neo 855 is priced at CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. ) for the 6GB + 64GB model, CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 6GB + 128GB model, CNY 2,498 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model, and CNY 2,698 (roughly Rs. 27,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The phone has been listed in Blue, Black, and White colour options. The Vivo iQoo Neo 855 is up for pre-order on the Vivo China e-store, and will go on sale from November 1.

Vivo iQoo Neo 855 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo iQoo Neo 855 runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9. The phone packs a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by 2.84GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and Adreno 640 GPU.

On the imaging front, Vivo has added a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 12-megapixel primary shooter with dual-pixel tech and an f/1.79 lens as well as an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel shooter on the back with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Vivo iQoo Neo packs a 12-megapixel selfie camera with dual-pixel technology and an f/2.0 lens. The front shooter supports AI beautification and face unlock.

Additionally, the Vivo iQoo Neo 855 features up to 128GB of onboard storage, 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charge support, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G VoLTE support. The phone measures 159.53x75.23x8.13mm and weighs 198.5 grams.

Vivo iQoo Neo 855

Vivo iQoo Neo 855

Display6.38-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4420mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

