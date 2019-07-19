Vivo iQoo Neo 4GB RAM variant has been spotted on TENAA. The phone was launched earlier this month and currently comes with 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options. However, the TENAA listing suggests that a cheaper 4GB RAM option may be in the offing. The storage option that will complement the 4GB RAM variant isn't specified. There's no announcement from Vivo's end regarding a 4GB RAM variant, but now that it has been spotted on TENAA, this new variant should launch soon.

The TENAA listing for the Vivo iQoo Neo has been updated to reflect a 4GB RAM option, alongside the 6GB and 8GB RAM options. The latter two have already been launched, while the 4GB RAM option still remains to be launched. This suggests that Vivo will launch an iQoo Neo 4GB RAM option in the near future. The listing reflects 64GB and 128GB as storage options, and we aren't sure how much internal storage Vivo will pair alongside 4GB RAM.

Currently, Vivo iQoo Neo is offered in 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 64GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage variants, and they are priced at CNY 1,798 (roughly Rs. 18,100), CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,100), CNY 2098 (roughly Rs. 21,100), and CNY 2,298 (roughly Rs. 23,100), respectively. The phone is available in China in two colour options - Carbon Black and Violet. The 4GB RAM option should be priced cheaper than the 6GB + 64GB variant, which means it will cost less than CNY 1,798.

Vivo iQoo Neo specifications

Apart from the RAM difference, the new 4GB variant of Vivo iQoo Neo will see identical specifications to the existing variants. To recall, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo iQoo Neo runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9. The phone packs a 6.38-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with Adreno 630 GPU.

On the imaging front, Vivo has added a triple rear camera setup, which houses a 12-megapixel primary shooter with dual-pixel tech and an f/1.79 lens as well as an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel shooter on the back with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Vivo iQoo Neo packs a 12-megapixel selfie camera with dual-pixel technology and an f/2.0 lens. The front shooter supports AI beautification and face unlock.

Additionally, the Vivo iQoo Neo features up to 128GB of onboard storage, 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W fast charge support, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS, and 4G VoLTE support. The phone measures 159.53x75.23x8.13mm and weighs 198.5 grams.