Vivo iQoo Neo 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch Soon, Company Teases

After the launch of the Vivo iQoo Neo 855 Racing Edition in December, the Chinese smartphone maker is now gearing up to launch the new iQoo Neo 3 phone. Vivo has started to tease the arrival of the iQoo Neo 3 on its social accounts in China, and the company has revealed some of the phone's key specifications as well. Vivo has revealed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC. It should be a successor to the Vivo iQoo Neo 855 range launched last year.

Vivo's iQoo official account on Weibo has shared a post teasing that the upcoming phone will be called the iQoo Neo 3. As mentioned, the company has noted that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Its launch details aren't mentioned, but it is teased to arrive soon. There is little else that has been detailed about the iQoo Neo 3 so far, but we expect the company to release more teasers in the coming days.

With this new upcoming launch, the company is skipping a moniker and instead of the Vivo iQoo Neo 2, it is jumping directly to the Vivo iQoo Neo 3. Given that the iQoo Neo was a gaming-centric phone, the company would likely continue that trend with its upcoming Neo-series phone as well. Just last month, Vivo introduced the iQoo 3 phone in the India market. This phone is also powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and it sports quad rear cameras as well. The iQoo 3 has a hole-punch display, and offers faster UFS 3.1 storage. Its price starts at Rs. 36,990 in the country.

Notably, while iQoo is Vivo's sub-brand in China, it operates as an independent entity in India.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)