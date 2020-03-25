Technology News
loading

Vivo iQoo Neo 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch Soon, Company Teases

iQoo Neo 3 is likely to be a successor of the Vivo iQoo Neo 855 range launched last year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 March 2020 11:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo iQoo Neo 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch Soon, Company Teases

iQoo recently launched the iQoo 3 in the Indian market

Highlights
  • Vivo has started teasing the launch of its new iQoo Neo-series phone
  • The upcoming phone will be called the Vivo iQoo Neo 3
  • The phone is teased to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC

After the launch of the Vivo iQoo Neo 855 Racing Edition in December, the Chinese smartphone maker is now gearing up to launch the new iQoo Neo 3 phone. Vivo has started to tease the arrival of the iQoo Neo 3 on its social accounts in China, and the company has revealed some of the phone's key specifications as well. Vivo has revealed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC. It should be a successor to the Vivo iQoo Neo 855 range launched last year.

Vivo's iQoo official account on Weibo has shared a post teasing that the upcoming phone will be called the iQoo Neo 3. As mentioned, the company has noted that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Its launch details aren't mentioned, but it is teased to arrive soon. There is little else that has been detailed about the iQoo Neo 3 so far, but we expect the company to release more teasers in the coming days.

With this new upcoming launch, the company is skipping a moniker and instead of the Vivo iQoo Neo 2, it is jumping directly to the Vivo iQoo Neo 3. Given that the iQoo Neo was a gaming-centric phone, the company would likely continue that trend with its upcoming Neo-series phone as well. Just last month, Vivo introduced the iQoo 3 phone in the India market. This phone is also powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, and it sports quad rear cameras as well. The iQoo 3 has a hole-punch display, and offers faster UFS 3.1 storage. Its price starts at Rs. 36,990 in the country.

Notably, while iQoo is Vivo's sub-brand in China, it operates as an independent entity in India.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo iQoo Neo 3, Vivo iQoo Neo 3 Launch, Vivo iQoo Neo 3 Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
OnePlus Pay NFC-Based Mobile Payments and Digital Wallet Service Launched

Related Stories

Vivo iQoo Neo 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch Soon, Company Teases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  2. Facing Lockdowns, E-Commerce Platforms Unable to Deliver Orders
  3. Flipkart Suspends Services as India Enters 21-Day Coronavirus Lockdown
  4. Coronavirus: Can We Run Out of the Internet Because of Work From Home?
  5. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  6. The Best Free Tools to Help You Work From Home
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  8. Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Getting March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  10. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Wonder Woman 1984 Release Date Pushed to August Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  2. Vivo iQoo Neo 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch Soon, Company Teases
  3. OnePlus Pay NFC-Based Mobile Payments and Digital Wallet Service Launched
  4. Israeli Defence Ministry Launches Voice-Test Study to Help Detect COVID-19 Symptoms
  5. OnePlus Brings Back 'The Lab' Programme Ahead of OnePlus 8 Series Launch
  6. Oppo, Realme, Vivo Shut Down Manufacturing Plants Amid Coronavirus Lockdowns
  7. Online Gaming Booms as Coronavirus Lockdowns Keep Millions at Home
  8. Flipkart Suspends Services as India Enters 21-Day Coronavirus Lockdown
  9. Online Tutors Boosting Incomes as Demand Surges Due to Coronavirus Lockdowns
  10. Facebook Wanted to Buy 10% of Reliance Jio: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.