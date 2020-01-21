Recently, a Vivo smartphone was spotted on the CCC (aka 3C) certification site in China with model number V1955A, and the listing tipped 55W fast charging capabilities. Today, an online tipster has shared specifications of a mystery device that also comes with 55W fast charging support. This leads us to believe that the tipster is talking of the same device that was spotted on 3C, and the rest of the specifications mentioned by the tipster are also of this upcoming Vivo phone. The phone is expected to fall in the company's iQoo sub-brand, and if the specifications that have leaked today are any indication – it may be a flagship level phone.

A popular tipster on Weibo suggests that the alleged Vivo iQoo flagship phone may feature a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED hole-punch display with a small cutout on the upper right of the screen. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 5G SoC and the device should sport a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera. The quad camera setup is expected to be placed on the upper left corner in a matrix design. Lastly, the tipster notes that the purported Vivo phone may pack a 4,410mAh battery with 55W fast charge technology.

It is important to repeat that the tipster doesn't mention the name of the phone, but based on our speculation, this could be the same Vivo phone that was spotted on 3C earlier. Vivo is expected to launch this phone in the iQoo sub-brand, and it may be a new offering in the Vivo iQoo Neo series. Of course, the tipster could be talking about a completely different phone, and we may have hit the dart too far away from the board. There's no confirmation from the company's end regarding an upcoming Vivo iQoo phone either, so the mystery remains unresolved for now.

