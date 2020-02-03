iQoo 5G Phone Teased in India, Virat Kohli Could Be Using It Already

iQoo has started started teasing the launch of its 5G phone in India. The new development comes just weeks after the brand announced its arrival in the country. iQoo, which was launched as a sub-brand of Vivo in China back in February last year, is set to enter India later this month as a separate legal entity. In addition to the official teaser indicating the imminent launch of the 5G phone, a YouTube video has suggested that star cricketer Virat Kohli was already spotted using the upcoming iQoo phone.

The teaser that has been posted by the iQoo India Twitter account shows the brand's logo with a “coming soon” tag. The teaser tweet also highlights 5G support on the new smartphone. Separately, iQoo has made a dedicated website that would include further details about the upcoming offering in the coming days.

Aside from the teaser image, YouTube channel RevAtlas has uploaded the video speculating Virat Kohli using the new iQoo phone. The over four-minute video is based on a tweet posted by ESPNcricinfo earlier on Monday that featured Kohli's image with a smartphone.

If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him? pic.twitter.com/IKJfe82rpX — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 3, 2020

The narrator in the video mentions that the smartphone could be the iQoo Pro 5G Edition that was launched in China back in August last year, given the design surfaced on the image that is inline with last year's model. However, considering the hardware of the iQoo Pro 5G Edition that included the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, it is not likely to be the smartphone entering the India market.

iQoo India Director - Marketing Gagan Arora in a conversation with select media persons last month stated that the new iQoo smartphone that would be launched in India in February would come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The executive also mentioned that the phone would have a “best in class technology” related to battery and support 5G networks in India. Moreover, the smartphone would come with 44W Super Flash Charge fast charging technology.

Vivo had unveiled the first model under its iQoo sub-brand in China last year that was called the Vivo iQoo. However, for the India market, the brand doesn't want to be associated with Vivo and debut as a separate legal entity with a distinct office space located in Bengaluru. It would continue to use the manufacturing facility that produces Vivo smartphones, though.

The exact timeline for the iQoo smartphone launch in India is yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, considering the ongoing developments, it is likely to be announced soon.