Vivo G1 5G With Exynos 980 SoC and 8GB RAM Reportedly Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo G1 5G is said to be aimed at government officials and enterprise customers.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 11 May 2020 15:32 IST
Vivo G1 5G is reportedly offered in Black colour option

Highlights
  • Vivo G1 5G has been reportedly launched in China
  • The Vivo G1 5G allegedly features dual-domain system
  • Dual-domain system allows users to divide work and personal usage

Vivo G1 5G, a smartphone customised for enterprise customers, has reportedly been launched by the Chinese tech company in China. According to a report, the key feature of the smartphone is the dual-domain system that allows users to switch between a "personal domain" and "work domain" with just one click. It was also noted that the phone is powered by Samsung Exynos 980 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. The phone is said to pack a quad rear camera setup along with 4500mAh battery. Interestingly, the report also carries photos of the Vivo G1 5G that makes it look identical to Vivo S6 With 5G that was launched in April. More information about the Vivo G1 can be expected from the company soon.

Vivo G1 5G price (rumoured)

As per the report by Chinese publication ITHome, the Vivo G1 5G phone is aimed at government officials and enterprise customers. The phone is said to cost CNY 3,498 (nearly Rs. 37,380) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. From the photos, published in the report, we can see the smartphone in Black colour option.

The report does not highlight details about the availability of the smartphone, additionally, Vivo G1 5G is not listed on Vivo's China website. From the photos, we can also notice the oreo-shaped quad rear camera setup along with the waterdrop-notch on the front panel. In terms of design, the phone looks identical to the Vivo S6 5G that was launched in April in China. Vivo G1 5G may be considered to be a rebranded version of Vivo S6 5G since the design and key specifications of the smartphones are quite alike.

Moreover, the development of Vivo G1 5G was also shared by Mobile China Alliance (MCA) - an association representing leading companies in China's mobile industry. However, the post also did not specify the availability details.

Vivo G1 specifications (rumoured)

As per the report, the Vivo G1 5G runs FuntouchOS 10 based on Android 10. The phone reportedly features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels and is powered by the Samsung Exynos 980 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. The phone also comes with an internal storage of 128GB, according to the report.

In terms of the camera, Vivo G1 5G reportedly includes a 48-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The oreo-shaped quad rear camera setup is also said to include two 2-megapixel cameras. On the front panel, the waterdrop notch reportedly houses the 32-megapixel camera. Notably, the alleged camera setup and the under the hood specifications of Vivo G1 5G are identical to that of Vivo S6 5G.

The report also states that the key difference between Vivo G1 5G and everyday smartphones is the former's dual-domain system. The dual-domain system allegedly allows users to switch between a "personal domain" and "work domain" with just one click. It was also added that no personal information is stored in the work domain system of the Vivo G1 5G phone and applications cannot be installed at will. However, the users can install various applications in personal domain system.

Additionally, the phone is said to come with NFC support that is absent on Vivo S6 5G. The phone also reportedly supports 5G (as the name suggests) and face unlocking and pack 4,500mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, there's a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi.

Lastly, Vivo G1 5G is said to measure 161.50x74.40x8.68mm and weigh 181 grams.

Vivo G1 5G

Vivo G1 5G

Display 6.44-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 980
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
