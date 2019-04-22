Vivo has announced the roadmap of Funtouch OS 9 update rollout based on Android Pie for a total of 13 smartphones in China. Some of the smartphones in the list such as the Vivo X21s, Vivo Z1, and Vivo X23 have already received the Funtouch OS 9 update via the open beta channel, whereas the rest will receive the updated version of Vivo's Android Pie-based custom UI in the upcoming months. The rollout of Funtouch OS 9 update for the selected Vivo smartphones will end in July.

As per an official post on the Vivo forum in China, the rollout of the Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 has already begun via the public beta channel. The select gamut of smartphones that are already running the beta build of Funtouch OS 9 includes the Vivo X21i, Vivo Z1, Vivo Z1i, Vivo X23, and the Vivo X23 Symphony Edition.

The next phase of Funtouch OS 9's release will begin in early June. The software of the Vivo X21, Vivo X21 UD, Vivo X21s, Vivo NEX A, Vivo NEX S, Vivo NEX Dual Screen Edition, and the Vivo Z3i will be upgraded to Funtouch OS 9 via the “open beta channel” in early June. On the other hand, the Vivo Z3 will receive the Funtouch OS 9 update via the “public beta channel” at the end of July, as per the Chinese smartphone maker's roadmap.

The update schedule of Android Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 mentioned above is only for smartphones sold in the Chinese market. So far, Vivo is yet to provide any official information regarding the Android Pie update schedule for global variants of its smartphones.