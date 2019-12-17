Vivo Funtouch OS 10 Update Rollout Roadmap Announced, Begins February 2020

At the Vivo X30 series launch event, Vivo unveiled the rollout roadmap for Funtouch OS 10. The Android Pie-based software brings a minimal UI, live wallpapers, and animated lock screen, among other things. According to the company, the rollout will be conducted in three batches, and in the first batch, phones like the Vivo Nex 3, Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Pro, and Vivo S5 will get the update. In the last batch, the update will hit phones like Vivo X21s, Vivo X23, Vivo Z3, and more.

Vivo detailed on Funtouch OS 10 at the Vivo X30 launch event, and even announced the rollout roadmap. In the first batch, phones like the Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G, Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Pro, Vivo X27 8+128GB, Vivo Nex, Vivo Nex Screen Fingerprint, Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition, and Vivo S5 will get the update. The second batch will see phones like the Vivo Z5, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5x, Vivo S1, and Vivo S1 Pro phones get the update. Lastly, the third batch will see phones like the Vivo X21s, Vivo X23, Vivo X23 Symphony Edition, Vivo Z3, Vivo Z3i, and Vivo Z3i Standard Edition get the update. The timeline was first reported by ITHomes.

Vivo says that the updates will begin from February 2020. A word of caution though - this rollout roadmap is for China only. As mentioned, Funtouch OS 10 brings a new minimalistic design, with redesign in-built apps, new system dynamics, and light-colour palate across the interface. The software brings performance improvements, quick sharing features, new live wallpapers, animated lock screen, and a new feature that allows users to collect articles and videos on the side of the screen for later reading/ viewing.