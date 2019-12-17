Technology News
loading

Vivo Funtouch OS 10 Update Rollout Roadmap Announced, Begins February 2020

The Funtouch OS 10 rollout will be conducted in three batches, and in the first batch, phones like the Vivo Nex 3, Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Pro, and Vivo S5 will get the update.

By | Updated: 17 December 2019 10:34 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Funtouch OS 10 Update Rollout Roadmap Announced, Begins February 2020

Vivo Nex 3 5G to get the Funtouch OS 10 update in first batch

Highlights
  • Vivo X23 will get the update in the last batch
  • Funtouch OS 10 brings live wallpapers, lock screen animation
  • The rollout is for eligible phone users in China only

At the Vivo X30 series launch event, Vivo unveiled the rollout roadmap for Funtouch OS 10. The Android Pie-based software brings a minimal UI, live wallpapers, and animated lock screen, among other things. According to the company, the rollout will be conducted in three batches, and in the first batch, phones like the Vivo Nex 3, Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Pro, and Vivo S5 will get the update. In the last batch, the update will hit phones like Vivo X21s, Vivo X23, Vivo Z3, and more.

Vivo detailed on Funtouch OS 10 at the Vivo X30 launch event, and even announced the rollout roadmap. In the first batch, phones like the Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G, Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Pro, Vivo X27 8+128GB, Vivo Nex, Vivo Nex Screen Fingerprint, Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition, and Vivo S5 will get the update. The second batch will see phones like the Vivo Z5, Vivo Z5i, Vivo Z5x, Vivo S1, and Vivo S1 Pro phones get the update. Lastly, the third batch will see phones like the Vivo X21s, Vivo X23, Vivo X23 Symphony Edition, Vivo Z3, Vivo Z3i, and Vivo Z3i Standard Edition get the update. The timeline was first reported by ITHomes.

Vivo says that the updates will begin from February 2020. A word of caution though - this rollout roadmap is for China only. As mentioned, Funtouch OS 10 brings a new minimalistic design, with redesign in-built apps, new system dynamics, and light-colour palate across the interface. The software brings performance improvements, quick sharing features, new live wallpapers, animated lock screen, and a new feature that allows users to collect articles and videos on the side of the screen for later reading/ viewing.

Vivo Nex 3

Vivo Nex 3

Display6.89-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2256 pixels
Vivo Nex 3 5G

Vivo Nex 3 5G

Display6.89-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2256 pixels
Vivo Nex

Vivo Nex

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Competent rear camera
  • Vivid display
  • Gorgeous design
  • Powerful processor
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Problematic fingerprint scanner
  • Average front camera
  • Poor front earpiece
  • Software niggles
Read detailed Vivo Nex review
Display6.59-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2316 pixels
Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition

Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition

Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 845
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM10GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3500mAh
OSAndroid 9.0 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo S5

Vivo S5

Display6.44-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4100mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Vivo Z5

Vivo Z5

Display6.38-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo Z5i

Vivo Z5i

Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo Z5x

Vivo Z5x

Display6.53-inch
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo S1

Vivo S1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Quick in-display fingerprint scanner
  • Bundled 18W fast charger
  • Bad
  • Average CPU performance
  • Cameras could’ve been better
  • Micro-USB port
Read detailed Vivo S1 review
Display6.38-inch
ProcessorMediaTek P65
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro

Display6.38-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo X21s

Vivo X21s

Display6.41-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera24.8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3400mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo X23 Symphony Edition

Vivo X23 Symphony Edition

Display6.41-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 660
Front Camera24.8-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3400mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo Z3 (V1813DA)

Vivo Z3 (V1813DA)

Display6.30-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera12-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3315mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Vivo Z3i

Vivo Z3i

Display6.30-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P60
Front Camera24-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3315mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Vivo Z3i Standard Edition

Vivo Z3i Standard Edition

Display6.30-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P60
Front Camera24-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3315mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X30, Funtouch OS 10
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Netflix, Viacom18 Tie Up for Three New Indian Series: She, Taj Mahal 1989, Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega
Vivo X30 vs Vivo X30 Pro: What’s the Difference

Related Stories

Vivo Funtouch OS 10 Update Rollout Roadmap Announced, Begins February 2020
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  2. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  3. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  4. Jio Fiber Set-Top Box: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Realme X2 Price in India, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. WhatsApp Fixes a Critical Bug in Latest Beta for Android
  7. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  8. Realme Buds Air Teased to Come With AirPods-Like Touch Controls
  9. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.5 Update, Brings Fixes and November Security Patch
  2. Realme X2, Realme Buds Air to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price in India, Specifications
  3. Realme X2 India Launch Today, Realme Buds Air to Debut as Well: Live Updates
  4. Redmi 7A Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Global Stable Update in India, Xiaomi Confirms
  5. Investors Who Couldn't Access Money in Cryptocurrency Exchange After CEO's Sudden Death Want Body Exhumed
  6. Vivo Funtouch OS 10 Update Rollout Roadmap Announced, Begins February 2020
  7. Netflix, Viacom18 Tie Up for Three New Indian Series: She, Taj Mahal 1989, Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega
  8. Apple Kills App That Let You Turn iPhone Into a Virtual Classic iPod
  9. Vivo V17 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  10. Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro With 64-Megapixel Main Camera, Exynos 980 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.