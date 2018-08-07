Ahead of India's 72nd Independence Day, Vivo Freedom Carnival online sale is now live. The sale will run on Vivo's online e-commerce store in the country from August 7 to August 9. The Vivo sale includes offers such as flash deals, exclusive discounts, hot deals, coupons, and lucky draw. Apart from that, customers can avail 5 percent cashback with HDFC credit card EMIs, free Bluetooth earphones on purchase of select Vivo smartphones, and no cost EMIs up to 12 months. Jio benefits worth Rs. 4,050 are also available in the Vivo Freedom Carnival sale.

Starting off with the flash sales, the Vivo Nex and Vivo V9 smartphones will be available for an astonishing price of just Rs. 1,947 at exactly 12pm on all three days of the sale. However, stocks will expectedly be limited and consider yourself lucky if you manage to get your hands on one. The Vivo Nex currently retails for Rs. 44,990 and the Vivo V9 has a price tag of Rs. 20,990.

As part of the flash sales, Vivo's XE100 earphones, Vivo USB cable, and Vivo's XE680 earphones will be available at a price of Rs. 72 each, at 12pm on August 7, 8, and 9.

In terms of exclusive discounts, the Vivo Y66 will be available at a price of Rs. 8,990, the Vivo Y55s is being sold for Rs. 8,490, while the Vivo Y69 can be bought for as low as Rs. 9,990. Several other Vivo smartphones including the V9 Youth, Y83, and Y71 are also available with exclusive discounts and bundled offers.

Registered users can grab coupons to get additional discounts on certain smartphones and accessories. For instance, a Rs. 3,000 discount coupon is valid on purchase of the Vivo V7+, a Rs. 2,000 discount coupon is valid on purchase of Vivo V7, Rs. 150 coupon can be availed on purchase of premium earphones, and Rs. 50 off is applicable on basic USB cables and earphones.

Lastly, a Spin and Win contest is also live on Vivo's e-store wherein users can win Rs. 500 coupons, Rs. 1,000 coupons, and BookMyShow coupons worth Rs. 500. However, you will need to be logged in to participate in Spin and Win.

