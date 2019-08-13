Technology News
  Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale Offers Deals on Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V15, and Other Vivo Smartphones

Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale Offers Deals on Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V15, and Other Vivo Smartphones

Vivo is also running flash sales, offering a flat 50 percent discount on select phones.

Updated: 13 August 2019 11:53 IST
Vivo Freedom Carnival sale is offering discounts and exchange offers on popular Vivo phones

  • Vivo Freedom Carnival sale offers discounts and bundled exchange offers
  • During the sale, Vivo is also offering a 30-day replacement policy
  • Vivo's sale will be open until midnight, August 14

Vivo is celebrating the Independence Day (August 15) with its Freedom Carnival sale this week, with offers on its Vivo India E-Store. The sale kicked off on Monday this week and will go on until August 14. The three-day sale will offer discounts and offers on Vivo's popular smartphones in India. The smartphone maker has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer 5 percent cashback to the bank's credit card users. The cashback is also applicable on EMI transactions. Vivo's sale will also offer no-cost EMI options on select credit cards.

The recently launched Vivo Z1 Pro is a part of Vivo's Freedom Carnival sale, but without a flat discount. Instead, Vivo is willing to take off Rs. 1,000 off your next order on Vivo's online store. Vivo Z1 Pro comes at prices starting from Rs. 14,990 in India and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 712 SoC. The phone comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo's popular V15 smartphone is available at Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 26,990) during the Vivo Freedom Carnival sale. You can grab an extra Rs. 2,500 off over the normal exchange value over your older smartphone. The Vivo V15 comes with a triple camera setup at the rear along with a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

The Vivo V15 Pro is being sold at Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 26,990) during Vivo's Independence Day special sale this week. Vivo V15 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor along with a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Vivo is offering an extra Rs. 1,500 over the normal exchange value with the Vivo Y17 which is currently priced at Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 18,990) on the company's online store in India.

Similarly, the Vivo Y15 is available with a bundled exchange offer that promises an extra discount worth Rs. 1,500 (over the normal exchange value) when you swap an old smartphone with your purchase. The Vivo Y15 features a waterdrop-shaped display notch and an AI-powered triple rear camera setup. The Vivo Y12 is also available with a similar offer of Rs. 1,500 extra exchange value.

Besides flat discounts and bundled exchange offers, Vivo's Freedom Carnival sale will also run 'Half Price' flash sales at 12pm every day. These flash sales will offer a small number of select Vivo smartphones at flat 50 percent discount. Vivo is also offering a 30-day replacement policy when you buy a smartphone during the Freedom Carnival sale, provided you follow their terms.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
