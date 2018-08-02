Ahead of India's Independence Day this month, Chinese phone maker Vivo has announced its Vivo Freedom Carnival online sale. The Independence Day special sale will start from August 7 and will run till August 9 exclusively on Vivo's e-commerce store. Under the Vivo Freedom Carnival, buyers can avail discounts, coupon deals, and cashback offers on select Vivo smartphones and accessories. Smartphones in the Vivo Carnival sale include the newly launched Vivo Nex and Vivo V9. Apart from that, there are several offers bundled for purchases made in the offer period.

The highlight of the Vivo Freedom Carnival sale is that the company is offering the Vivo Nex and Vivo V9 for Rs. 1,947 and accessories like USB cable and earphones at Rs. 72. Notably, the flash sale for both the smartphones and accessories will start at 12pm for all the three days and will continue until stocks last. Additionally, during the three-day sale, customers can get up to Rs. 4,000 cashback on select smartphones. Apart from that, Vivo is offering a 12-month 'zero-cost EMI' scheme on all Vivo smartphones. Besides cashbacks and 'zero-cost EMI', customers will also get Bluetooth earphones worth Rs. 1,200 free on every purchase of the Vivo Nex, Vivo V9, and also the Vivo X21.

Vivo has also offered some coupon deals as a part of the sale. Buyers will get a coupon worth Rs. 50 on purchase of Vivo earphones and USB cable. They will get a Rs. 200 coupon on the purchase of Vivo's premium earphones. Meanwhile, buying the Vivo V7 and Vivo V7+ will get you coupons worth Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 3,000 respectively. Notably, these coupons are redeemable on select smartphones and accessories. The Vivo Freedom Carnival sale will start at 12:00am on August 6.

Commenting on the sale, Jerome Chen, CMO, Vivo India, said, "Vivo wanted to make the 72nd Independence Day special for all its customers. Our Freedom Carnival brings exclusive offers on our latest products and provides the freedom for everybody to celebrate and express themselves through Vivo smartphones and accessories."