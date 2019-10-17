Technology News
Vivo Diwali Offer Lets You Buy a Smartphone by Paying Rs. 101 Up Front: Here's How

The special offer on Vivo smartphones is valid from October 18 to October 31.

Updated: 17 October 2019 14:41 IST
Vivo is offering the Rs. 101 offer through its offline channels across India

  • The new offer applies to Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo S1, and various other models
  • There are also cashback schemes for bank customers
  • Vivo is offering no-cost EMI options and zero down payment schemes

Vivo has announced a special offer under which it is letting customers buy a smartphone by paying an upfront amount of Rs. 101. The Chinese company is also offering no-cost EMI options and zero down-payment schemes through its offline channels across India. Further, it is giving up to 10 percent cashback to customers making digital transactions while purchasing Vivo phones during this festive season. There are various deals and offers on some of the latest Vivo smartphones, including the Vivo V17 Pro, V15 Pro, and the newly launched Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM variant among others.

The special offer is valid between October 18 and October 31 through all offline channels across India, Vivo said in a statement. It lets customers purchase a Vivo phone by paying Rs. 101. The offer applies to select Vivo phones, namely the Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM variant, Vivo V15, Vivo S1, Vivo Y17, Vivo Y15, and Vivo Y12.

Alongside the Rs. 101 offer, Vivo is offering 10 percent cashback through HDB Financial Services and five percent cashback for customers using HDFC and ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions and HDFC Bank consumer loans. There are also EMI options starting at Rs. 926. Similarly, the company is offering no-cost EMI options with zero processing fee and zero downpayment options through Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, and HDBFS with up to 12 months EMI tenure.

Customers can also avail an exchange bonus worth Rs. 1,999 on the Vivo V17 Pro and Vivo S1 via Vivo-Cashify upgrade programme.

Earlier this week, Vivo concluded the Grand Diwali Fest sale to offer discounts on various smartphone models through its online store.

Further reading: Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM, Vivo Z1x, Vivo V15, Vivo S1, Vivo Y17, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12, Vivo
