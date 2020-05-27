Technology News
loading

Vivo Days Sale Kicks Off on Flipkart With Cashback Offers, No-Cost EMI Options

Vivo S1 Pro and Vivo V17 phones are listed with no-cost EMI options for up to 18 months.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 May 2020 14:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Days Sale Kicks Off on Flipkart With Cashback Offers, No-Cost EMI Options

Vivo Z1X is listed with an exchange discount

Highlights
  • Vivo V17 no-cost EMI price starts at just Rs. 1,042
  • Vivo S1 Pro no-cost EMI price start from as low as Rs. 875
  • The Vivo Days sale ends on May 29

Vivo is running a Vivo Days sale on Flipkart offering cashbacks and attractive no-cost EMI options on a slew of its smartphones. The sale includes phones like the Vivo Z1x, Vivo V17, Vivo S1 Pro, and more. The sale kicked off earlier today and will continue through May 29. The company has partnered with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent cashback to Vivo smartphone buyers as well. This is probably the first promotional sale from a smartphone manufacturer since the lockdown restrictions have been lifted across the country.

Vivo Days sale: Offers on mobile phones

As a part of the Vivo Days sale, the Vivo Z1X phone is listed with no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months (Rs. 1,500 per month) and an exchange discount. In terms of pricing, the phone's 6GB + 64GB storage option is selling at Rs. 15,990 on Flipkart; the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 16,990 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is retailing at Rs. 17,990.

The newly launched Vivo V19 is also getting bank offers, exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,250, and no-cost EMI options (up to nine months) starting from Rs. 1,167 per month on the e-retailer. To recall, the phone is priced at Rs. 27,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option.

Among other Vivo phones, Vivo S1 Pro is listed no-cost EMI options from several banks of up to 18 months, bank cashback, and exchange discount of Rs. 13,250. On the other hand, Vivo S1 is getting no-cost EMI option of up to nine months. To recall, The Vivo S1 carries a price tag of Rs. 16,990 for the base 4GB RAM model and Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB RAM option. The Vivo S1 Pro retails at Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB RAM option.

The Vivo V17 is also listed as part of the Vivo Days sale, priced at Rs. 24,990. The company is offering 10 percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI debit and credit cards, no cost EMI of up to 18 months starting from as low as Rs. 1,042 per month, and exchange discount as well. The Vivo Y19 is listed with no-cost EMI options of up to nine months, and the Vivo Y12, Vivo Y11, and Vivo Y15 are also listed with no-cost EMI options of up to six months. The Vivo Days sale listing can be spotted inside the Flipkart app.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V17

Vivo V17

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid display
  • Good battery life
  • Decent low-light camera performance
  • Bad
  • Below average low-light video
  • Preinstalled bloatware, spammy notifications
  • High price
Read detailed Vivo V17 review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo S1 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stylish design
  • Good selfie camera
  • Vivid display
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Underwhelming performance for the price
  • Rear cameras could be better
  • Funtouch OS feels bloated
Read detailed Vivo S1 Pro review
Display 6.38-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Vivo Z1x

Vivo Z1x

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Great battery life
  • Rapid fast charging
  • Bad
  • Large and bulky
  • Poor night mode
  • Funtouch OS needs refinement
  • No expandable storage
Read detailed Vivo Z1x review
Display 6.38-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Vivo V19

Vivo V19

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid design
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Good selfies
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Expensive
  • Low-light video performance
Read detailed Vivo V19 review
Display 6.44-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo S1

Vivo S1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Quick in-display fingerprint scanner
  • Bundled 18W fast charger
  • Bad
  • Average CPU performance
  • Cameras could’ve been better
  • Micro-USB port
Read detailed Vivo S1 review
Display 6.38-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P65 (MT6768)
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Days sale, Vivo, Flipkart, Vivo Z1x, Vivo V19, Vivo V17, Vivo S1, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12, Vivo Y11
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Collision of Galaxies May Have Spurred Our Solar System's Formation
Android Tablet Users Can Now Create Google Duo Account Without Phone Number: Report

Related Stories

Vivo Days Sale Kicks Off on Flipkart With Cashback Offers, No-Cost EMI Options
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Kerala's Liquor App 'BevQ' Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon: Reports
  2. OnePlus Wants to Make a Comeback in Affordable Smartphone Market: CEO
  3. India's 'Mitron App' Ranks Above TikTok on Google Play Top Free App List
  4. Jio Fiber Offering Double Monthly Data to Annual Subscribers: All Details
  5. BSNL Implements AnyCast DNS 61.1.1.1 Allowing Faster Internet Browsing
  6. Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched
  7. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  8. Moto G Fast With Triple Cameras and 2-Day Battery Life Leaked: Report
  9. Redmi Smart TV X Series Debuts With 4K UHD Support, Dolby Audio
  10. Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Urges Users to Update App Before May 30 for Security Enhancements, GCM Encryption
  2. SonyLIV 2.0 Update Starts Rolling Out With a New Interface, Logo
  3. Android Tablet Users Can Now Create Google Duo Account Without Phone Number: Report
  4. Vivo Days Sale Kicks Off on Flipkart With Cashback Offers, No-Cost EMI Options
  5. Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i, IdeaPad Duet 3i 2-in-1 Windows 10 Tablets With LTE Support Launched
  6. Collision of Galaxies May Have Spurred Our Solar System's Formation
  7. BevQ: Kerala's New Liquor App Reportedly Gets Google's Nod, Launch Expected Soon
  8. Apple to Reopen About 100 US Stores, Most With Curbside Pickup
  9. Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV Stick, a New Android-Based Streaming Device: Report
  10. macOS Catalina 10.15.5 Update Debuts With Battery Health Management Feature for MacBooks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com