Vivo is running a Vivo Days sale on Flipkart offering cashbacks and attractive no-cost EMI options on a slew of its smartphones. The sale includes phones like the Vivo Z1x, Vivo V17, Vivo S1 Pro, and more. The sale kicked off earlier today and will continue through May 29. The company has partnered with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent cashback to Vivo smartphone buyers as well. This is probably the first promotional sale from a smartphone manufacturer since the lockdown restrictions have been lifted across the country.

Vivo Days sale: Offers on mobile phones

As a part of the Vivo Days sale, the Vivo Z1X phone is listed with no-cost EMI options of up to 12 months (Rs. 1,500 per month) and an exchange discount. In terms of pricing, the phone's 6GB + 64GB storage option is selling at Rs. 15,990 on Flipkart; the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 16,990 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB option is retailing at Rs. 17,990.

The newly launched Vivo V19 is also getting bank offers, exchange discount of up to Rs. 13,250, and no-cost EMI options (up to nine months) starting from Rs. 1,167 per month on the e-retailer. To recall, the phone is priced at Rs. 27,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and at Rs. 31,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage option.

Among other Vivo phones, Vivo S1 Pro is listed no-cost EMI options from several banks of up to 18 months, bank cashback, and exchange discount of Rs. 13,250. On the other hand, Vivo S1 is getting no-cost EMI option of up to nine months. To recall, The Vivo S1 carries a price tag of Rs. 16,990 for the base 4GB RAM model and Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB RAM option. The Vivo S1 Pro retails at Rs. 20,990 for the 8GB RAM option.

The Vivo V17 is also listed as part of the Vivo Days sale, priced at Rs. 24,990. The company is offering 10 percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI debit and credit cards, no cost EMI of up to 18 months starting from as low as Rs. 1,042 per month, and exchange discount as well. The Vivo Y19 is listed with no-cost EMI options of up to nine months, and the Vivo Y12, Vivo Y11, and Vivo Y15 are also listed with no-cost EMI options of up to six months. The Vivo Days sale listing can be spotted inside the Flipkart app.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

