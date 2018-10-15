Jumping onto the festive sale bandwagon, Vivo India has also launched its own Vivo Carnival on its online store in the country. The Vivo sale began today and will go on till October 15. The company has listed a slew of offers and discounts on the Vivo online store, with no-cost EMI options, assured buyback offers, additional discount for HDFC customers, and a one-time screen replacement deal on select smartphones as well in addition to price drops on the Vivo V9 Pro, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo V9 Youth, Vivo Y66, Vivo Y83, and Vivo X21 as well, and discounts on accessories are also offered.

Vivo Carnival offers today

Vivo is offering the newly launched Vivo V9 Pro at a discounted price of Rs. 17,990, down from its usual price of Rs. 19,990. Alongside, there's an assured cashback of Rs. 8,995, no-cost EMI options, Jio offer where benefits of up to Rs. 4,050 can be availed, and 5 percent cashback on HDFC credit cards including EMI transactions. The Vivo V11 Pro 6GB RAM variant is listed at Rs. 25,990, and Vivo is bundling free Bluetooth earphones, one time screen replacement, benefits of up to 250GB for Vodafone users, benefits of up to Rs. 4,050 for Jio users, no-cost EMI options, and 5 percent cashback on HDFC credit cards including EMI transactions. The Vivo V11 6GB RAM variant is listed with its current MOP of Rs. 20,990 with similar offers as the Vivo V11 Pro.

The Vivo V9 is listed at Rs. 15,990, down from its current MOP of Rs.18,990. Offers include 5 percent HDFC cashback, Jio offer, and no-cost EMI options. Similarly, the Vivo V9 Youth is also listed at a discounted price of Rs. 13,990 (current MOP at Rs. 16,990) with similar offers. The Vivo Y66 (3GB RAM) is up for grabs at Rs. 7,990 (original price Rs. 14,990) and is listed with no-cost EMI options.

As part of the Vivo Carnival, the Vivo Y83 does not receive a price cut, and is priced at Rs. 13,990, but is listed with no-cost EMI options, 5 percent HDFC cashback, and Jio Data offer. Vivo X21 is also listed at Rs. 31,990, but bundles free Bluetooth earphones, 5 percent HDFC cahback, no-cost EMI options, and Jio Data offer.

Coming to accessories, the Vivo XE710 wired earphones are priced at Rs. 1,999, and the Vivo XE680 are priced at Rs. 999. Vivo has also released a game during the sale period called Spin and Win which allows users to win Vivo e-store coupons and BookMyShow coupons as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.