Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon Has Discounts, Exchange Offers

Ahead of Valentine's Day this week, Chinese phone maker Vivo is hosting its Vivo Carnival online sale on Amazon India from February 12-14. A total of nine smartphones (including a limited edition variant) will be available at a discounted price in the offer period. Smartphones in the Vivo Carnival sale include the Vivo V7+, Vivo V7, Vivo V5 Plus, Vivo V5s, Vivo Y69, Vivo Y66, Vivo Y55s, and Vivo Y53. Apart from that, there are several partner offers bundled for purchases made in the offer period.

The highlight of the Vivo Carnival sale is the newly launched Infinite Red variant of the Vivo V7+. The variant is available at a price of Rs. 22,990. Apart from that, the Champagne Gold and Matte Black variants of the Vivo V7+ are available for a price of Rs. 21,990, down from Rs. 22,990. The Vivo V7 can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 16,990, down from Rs. 18,990; the Vivo V5 Plus is being sold for Rs. 19,990, down from Rs. 25,990; and the Vivo V5s can be bought at Rs. 15,990, down from Rs. 18,990.

Other smartphones in the budget Y series have also received discounts in the offer period. The Vivo Y69 is available for Rs. 13,990, down from Rs. 14,990; the Vivo Y66 will be sold for Rs. 12,990, down from Rs. 13,990; the Vivo Y55s will be available for Rs. 10,990, down from Rs. 11,990; and the Vivo Y53 can be bought at Rs. 8,990, down from Rs. 9,990.

There is an exchange discount of Rs. 3,000 on V5Plus, Rs. 2,500 on V5s and Y69, Rs. 2,000 on V7+ and V7, and Rs. 1,500 on the Y55s and Y53. There is also an exchange discount of Rs. 4,000 on Y66.

Additionally, exclusive offers for the Vivo V7+ Infinite Red include an extra Rs. 3,000 off on exchange, a Ferns and Petals voucher worth Rs. 500, a BookMyShow movie voucher worth Rs. 500, and no-cost EMI up to 12 months. Apart from that, offers on all other smartphones in the list include no-cost EMI up to 12 months and a "Couple Movie Voucher" from BookyMyShow. Do note that the BookMyShow vouchers are valid on a minimum booking of two tickets.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.