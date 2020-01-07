Vivo Carnival sale has kicked off on Amazon, offering a wide range of Vivo phones in various price brackets at discounted price points, and a host of other offers to go with it. The Vivo Carnival sale is now live on Amazon and will continue through January 9, 2020. In addition to offering a limited-time price cut, customers can also get an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 for purchases made using an ICICI Bank credit and debit card, up to Rs. 3,000 off on exchange, and no-cost EMI offers on a wide range of phones. As part of the Vivo Carnival sale, the Vivo U10 is currently going for Rs. 8,490 for its base variant, while its successor, the Vivo U20 is now available starting at Rs. 10,990.

Starting with the discounted offers, the Vivo U20's 4GB + 64GB variant is now up for grabs for Rs. 10,990, while the 6GB + 64GB model can be purchased for Rs. 11.990. Its predecessor, the Vivo U10, is down to Rs. 8,490 for the 3GB + 32GB variant, Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB + 64GB model, while the top-tier 4GB + 64GB version can be purchased for Rs. 9,990 at the moment. Going a little higher in the price segment, the Vivo V17 Pro is currently listed at Rs. 27,990 on Amazon.in during the Vivo Carnival Sale, and comes with 12-month no-cost EMI offer. Its predecessor, the Vivo V15 Pro is currently available for Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB model will set buyers back by Rs. 26,990.

As for the Vivo S1, the phone's 4GB + 128GB variant is now up for grabs at Rs. 15,990, while the 6GB + 64GB configuration is priced at Rs. 17,990. Amazon.in is offering an extra exchange discount worth Rs. 3,000 on the Vivo V17 Pro and Rs. 2,000 on the Vivo S1 as part of the Vivo Carnival sale. Vivo is also offering a wide range of offers on the Vivo Y-series of phones. The Vivo Y17 is currently going for Rs. 13,990 on Amazon, with no-cost EMI offer for up to 6 months. Other phones that are available with offers in tow are Vivo Y19, Vivo Y17, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12, Vivo Y91, Vivo Y90, and Vivo Y91i, You can check the complete list of phones on offer as part of the Vivo Carnival sale here.

Phone Sale Price Phone Price Vivo U10 (3GB+32GB) Rs. 8,490 Vivo U20 (4GB+64GB) Rs. 10,990 Vivo U10 (3GB+64GB) Rs. 8,990 Vivo U20 (6GB+64GB) Rs. 11,990 Vivo U10 (4GB+64GB) Rs. 9,990 Vivo S1 (4GB+128GB) Rs. 15,990 Vivo V15 Pro (6GB+128GB) Rs. 19,990 Vivo S1 (6GB+128GB) Rs. 17,990 Vivo V15 Pro (8GB+128GB) Rs. 26,990 Vivo V17 Pro Rs. 27,990 Vivo Y17 Rs. 13,990 Vivo Y11 Rs. 8,990 Vivo Y19 Rs. 13,990 Vivo Y15 Rs. 11,990 Vivo Y12 (3GB+64GB) Rs. 9,990 Vivo Y91i Rs. 6,990 Vivo Y91 Rs. 8,490 Vivo Y90 Rs. 6,490

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.