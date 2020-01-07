Technology News
Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon Brings Discounts, No-Cost EMI Offers on Vivo U20, Vivo V17, and More

The Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon also offers exchange discounts on a few Vivo phones.

By | Updated: 7 January 2020 18:02 IST
Vivo Carnival sale is now live on Amazon with banking offers in tow.

Highlights
  • Vivo Carnival Sale on Amazon will go on through January 9, 2020
  • Vivo is offering up to Rs. 3,000 discount with exchange offers
  • Vivo U10 now starts at Rs. 8,490 following a limited-time price cut

Vivo Carnival sale has kicked off on Amazon, offering a wide range of Vivo phones in various price brackets at discounted price points, and a host of other offers to go with it. The Vivo Carnival sale is now live on Amazon and will continue through January 9, 2020. In addition to offering a limited-time price cut, customers can also get an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 for purchases made using an ICICI Bank credit and debit card, up to Rs. 3,000 off on exchange, and no-cost EMI offers on a wide range of phones. As part of the Vivo Carnival sale, the Vivo U10 is currently going for Rs. 8,490 for its base variant, while its successor, the Vivo U20 is now available starting at Rs. 10,990.

Starting with the discounted offers, the Vivo U20's 4GB + 64GB variant is now up for grabs for Rs. 10,990, while the 6GB + 64GB model can be purchased for Rs. 11.990. Its predecessor, the Vivo U10, is down to Rs. 8,490 for the 3GB + 32GB variant, Rs. 8,990 for the 3GB + 64GB model, while the top-tier 4GB + 64GB version can be purchased for Rs. 9,990 at the moment. Going a little higher in the price segment, the Vivo V17 Pro is currently listed at Rs. 27,990 on Amazon.in during the Vivo Carnival Sale, and comes with 12-month no-cost EMI offer. Its predecessor, the Vivo V15 Pro is currently available for Rs. 19,990 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB model will set buyers back by Rs. 26,990.

As for the Vivo S1, the phone's 4GB + 128GB variant is now up for grabs at Rs. 15,990, while the 6GB + 64GB configuration is priced at Rs. 17,990. Amazon.in is offering an extra exchange discount worth Rs. 3,000 on the Vivo V17 Pro and Rs. 2,000 on the Vivo S1 as part of the Vivo Carnival sale. Vivo is also offering a wide range of offers on the Vivo Y-series of phones. The Vivo Y17 is currently going for Rs. 13,990 on Amazon, with no-cost EMI offer for up to 6 months. Other phones that are available with offers in tow are Vivo Y19, Vivo Y17, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12, Vivo Y91, Vivo Y90, and Vivo Y91i, You can check the complete list of phones on offer as part of the Vivo Carnival sale here.

Phone Sale Price Phone Price
Vivo U10 (3GB+32GB) Rs. 8,490 Vivo U20 (4GB+64GB) Rs. 10,990
Vivo U10 (3GB+64GB) Rs. 8,990 Vivo U20 (6GB+64GB) Rs. 11,990
Vivo U10 (4GB+64GB) Rs. 9,990 Vivo S1 (4GB+128GB) Rs. 15,990
Vivo V15 Pro (6GB+128GB) Rs. 19,990 Vivo S1 (6GB+128GB) Rs. 17,990
Vivo V15 Pro (8GB+128GB) Rs. 26,990 Vivo V17 Pro Rs. 27,990
Vivo Y17 Rs. 13,990 Vivo Y11 Rs. 8,990
Vivo Y19 Rs. 13,990 Vivo Y15 Rs. 11,990
Vivo Y12 (3GB+64GB) Rs. 9,990 Vivo Y91i Rs. 6,990
Vivo Y91 Rs. 8,490 Vivo Y90 Rs. 6,490
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo U20

Vivo U20

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Full-HD+ display
  • Decent battery life
  • Good performance
  • Bad
  • Micro-USB port
  • Below-average camera performance
  • Bloatware preinstalled
Read detailed Vivo U20 review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Vivo U10

Vivo U10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good display quality
  • Great battery life
  • Performs well at everyday tasks
  • Bad
  • Average camera quality
  • Bulky and heavy
  • Not good for heavy gaming
Read detailed Vivo U10 review
Display6.35-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1544 pixels
Vivo V15 Pro

Vivo V15 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Eye-catching design
  • Beautiful display
  • Good photo quality
  • Bad
  • Stuck with a Micro-USB port
  • Can’t stream HD videos on Netflix or Amazon
  • FunTouch OS needs refinement
Read detailed Vivo V15 Pro review
Display6.39-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 675
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM6GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3700mAh
OSAndroid Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Carnival Sale, Vivo U10, Vivo U20, Vivo V17, Vivo V15 Pro
