Vivo's Next Apex Concept Phone Arriving at MWC 2020

Vivo arrived in Barcelona last year with the Apex 2019. It wasn't as impressive as the previous Apex smartphone.

By | Updated: 14 January 2020 19:55 IST
Highlights
  • The first Apex concept was presented in early 2018
  • Apex 2019 concept phone had an unique all-display fingerprint sensor t
  • Vivo is teasing 2020 concept phone with the slogan "Empower the Next"

Chinese handset maker Vivo is set to show off its third-generation Apex concept smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona between February 23 and 24, promoting the concept phone with the slogan "Empower the Next", as per an invite sent to the press.

This makes it the third year that the smartphone player has showcased an Apex concept phone at the event. Vivo's previous Apex concept smartphones have been impressive tech showcases.

The first Apex concept in early 2018 presented a nearly bezel-less phone with the first in-display fingerprint scanner. Last year, the Apex 2019 had a fingerprint scanner that worked from anywhere within the display and a body without any holes.

The invite teasing the launch of the third-generation Vivo Apex concept smartphone was shared by Tech Sina.

Vivo arrived in Barcelona last year with the Apex 2019. It wasn't as impressive as the previous APEX smartphone.

The concept showed how a under-display fingerprint sensor could recognise your finger anywhere on the display. Instead of just in a small spot at the bottom of the display.

Vivo Sends Out MWC 2020 Invites, February 23 Launch Event Confirmed

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Apex 2020, Vivo Apex 2020 Launch, MWC, MWC 2020, Vivo
Xiaomi India Claims It Sold Over 1 Million Devices Offline in a Single Day
Realme Buds Air Neo Teased in Official Realme UI Introduction Video
