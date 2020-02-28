Vivo Apex 2020 concept phone is all set to launch today, and in the run up to the unveil, the company has rolled out several teasers hinting at key features. There's a video teaser that has been published online that shows the phone's 120 degrees curved edges, and another teaser puts the gimbal camera up on display. A separate teaser also confirms that the Apex 2020 phone will offer 60W fast charging support as well. The phone will also have a 6.45-inch display screen.

The first teaser shared on Weibo shows off the Vivo Apex 2020's curved edges, with slightly tapered corners for better protection. The company has already teased that the edges are curved at an angle of 120 degrees. In the post, the company also confirms that the phone will be unveiled at 4pm local time (1.30pm IST). Another teaser poster confirms that the phone will support 60W ultra-fast flash charging. Lastly, a third teaser poster shows off the stable micro gimbal main camera at the back with a micro-PTZ lens to reduce the shake in footage. The main camera will sport a 48-megapixel sensor, and there will also be a periscope telephoto lens that will offer 5x to 7.5X zoom. More details on all of these features should be announced later in the day.

The 120 degrees curved edges looks to eliminate the side metal edges and bring the impact of a more ‘borderless vision'. The 6.45-inch screen should offer some other surprises as well, apart from the curved sides. It remains to be seen whether the Apex 2020 concept phone wows the audience just like 2018's first Apex concept phone, or will it receive a lacklustre response like last year's Apex 2019 variant. The Apex 2018 had a bezel-less screen and a half screen fingerprint sensor, while last year's variant had an in-display fingerprint scanner that worked from anywhere on the screen, and it didn't have any holes either.