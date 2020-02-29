Technology News
  Vivo Apex 2020 With 120 Degree Curved Edgeless Screen, In Display Selfie Camera Unveiled: All You Need to Know

Vivo Apex 2020 With 120-Degree Curved Edgeless Screen, In-Display Selfie Camera Unveiled: All You Need to Know

Vivo Apex 2020 dons a 6.45-inch curved edgeless display that bends at an angle of up to 120-degree on both sides. This eliminates side edges, and offers an illusion of no borders from the front view.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 February 2020 17:07 IST
Vivo Apex 2020 comes with Instant Photobomb Removal feature

Highlights
  • Vivo Apex 2020 has a 48-megapixel main camera with improved OIS
  • It is unlikely to be released in the market
  • The phone is also touted to feature 60W wireless charging support

Vivo Apex 2020 has finally been unveiled after many teasers. The phone brings many disruptive features – no physical buttons, no notch or hole-punch or even a pop-up selfie camera setup, and amped up optical image stabilisation. The Vivo Apex 2020 packs a 120-degree curved edgeless display, giving the illusion of a borderless front, and it has a unique in-display selfie camera that hides behind the screen. Other interesting titbits include a unique ‘instant photobomb removal' feature, up to 5x to 7.5x continuous optical zoom, and a gimbal-like optical image stabilisation in main camera.

Vivo Apex 2020 features

Vivo on Friday announced the Apex 2020 concept phone, and one of the big highlights is its display. The phone dons a 6.45-inch FullView edgeless display that bends at an angle of up to 120-degree on both sides. This eliminates the side edges, and offers an illusion of no borders from the front view. Because the side edges are now almost completely gone, the physical buttons on the sides have been replaced by virtual pressure-sensing buttons. While there's no bezel on the sides whatsoever, the top forehead and bottom chin is almost gone as well. This is achieved using an under-screen selfie camera, which means the company didn't have to resort to any cutouts for revealing the camera.

The Vivo Apex 2020 phone has a 16-megapixel front camera behind the screen, and it is equipped with a 4-in-1 super-pixel photosensitive chip to enable good quality photos. It increases the light transmittance of the screen right above the front camera to six times more than any other part of the screen. Furthermore, Vivo reduced optical interference, diffraction, and stray flashes through a series of algorithm optimisations to increase the photography quality. Vivo Apex 2020 concept device is also the first to offer high-magnification continuous optical zoom – with magnifications between 5x zoom to 7.5x zoom. The phone also uses a 4-group lens combination to achieve real-time focus even when in zoom. All of this is incorporated into a 6.2mm thick camera module at the back.

Vivo Apex 2020 has a 48-megapixel main camera

The concept device integrates a 48-megapixel main camera inside a gimbal-like structure to achieve optical image stabilisation (OIS) in the front-back and left-right inclined directions. The company claims that this technique extends the stabilisation angle by 200 percent, when compared to the traditional OIS system. What this means is that the Vivo Apex 2020 concept phone is capable of taking significantly less shaky and blurred photos and videos, compared to the others smartphones. The company even goes as far to say that no additional equipment is required to take long exposure night photos with the Apex 2020.

Furthermore, the Apex 2020 phone is touted to feature 60W Wireless Super FlashCharge technology that claims to charge a 2,000mAh battery in 20 minutes. Other interesting features include the third generation screen SoundCasting technology, Instant photobomb removal, and Voice Tracking Auto-Focus. As the name suggests, the instant photobomb removal technology will allow users to eliminate passers-by in the background from their images.

The phone is unlikely to reach the market but we might see some of the features included in the Apex 2020 in future Vivo phones. Hence, the company hasn't share a pricing.

