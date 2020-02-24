Technology News
Vivo Apex 2020 Concept Phone Set to Launch on February 28: All Details

Vivo has also teased that the concept phone will have a 120-degree curved edge on its 6.45-inch display screen.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 February 2020
Vivo Apex 2020 Concept Phone Set to Launch on February 28: All Details

Photo Credit: Weibo

Vivo Apex 2020 phone is said to focus on display enhancements

Highlights
  • The teaser image shows a circular camera ring at the back
  • Vivo Apex 2020 was supposed to launch at MWC 2020
  • Vivo introduced its first Apex phone in 2018

Vivo was slated to announce its next-gen concept Apex phone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 exhibit this year, but because the event now stands cancelled, the launch has been rescheduled. The company has now revealed that the Apex 2020 concept phone will be introduced on February 28 in Beijing. GSM Association (GSMA) cancelled the annual MWC event this year due to coronavirus concerns. Apart from revealing the launch date, Vivo has also shared a teaser poster that suggests some interesting details about the upcoming phone.

The Vivo Apex 2020 phone is now set to be unveiled on February 28 in Beijing, the company has announced via its Weibo account. The teaser poster shared alongside shows a circular shaped camera ring at the back, the Apex logo at the bottom of the rear panel, and curved screen edges are seen on the sides. The Apex 2020 concept phone is expected to focus on display technology, with a new post confirming that the phone will carry a 6.45-inch display with a 120-degree curved edge on the left and right portions of the display area. With this, the company looks to eliminates side edges, and bring the impact of a more ‘borderless vision'.

Vivo has been introducing these Apex concept phones since 2018, and the first one had a nearly bezel-less screen and a half screen fingerprint sensor. The Apex 2019 variant had an in-display fingerprint scanner that worked from anywhere on the screen, and it sported a body sans the holes. The Apex 2020 is teased to be all about the display, and more details should be unveiled at launch later this week.

