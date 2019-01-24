NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Apex 2019 Render Leaks Just Ahead of Its Launch Today

, 24 January 2019
Vivo Apex 2019 Render Leaks Just Ahead of Its Launch Today

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Highlights

  • Vivo Apex 2019 smartphone is set to launch today
  • The renders leaked suggest an all-screen display
  • It is seen to sport a dual camera setup at the back

Vivo Apex 2019 smartphone is all set to launch today, and the smartphone has been teased by the company revealing a no-notch design at the front. The Vivo Apex 2019 has now been leaked in yet another press render, just ahead of the launch, and it shows the design elements from the front and back. The smartphone is seen to sport a dual camera setup at the back, a mirror-like reflective finish on the back panel, an almost bezel-less display up front with no notch or punch-hole for the selfie camera. The selfie camera is presumed to pop-out of somewhere in a motorised or manual manner.

The new render was briefly leaked on Weibo, and is now on Slashleaks. The Vivo Apex 2019 render shows the device in a Silver White colour variant. The back panel is highly reflective, and the dual camera setup is situated in the top centre. The two camera sensors are aligned vertically, with the flash is sitting beneath them. The fingerprint scanner is not seen anywhere at the back, so an in-screen fingerprint sensor is expected, just like the predecessor. The front is all-screen, except for a slight chin at the bottom, which could presumably house the selfie sensor. Of course, this is pure speculation, and we aren't sure of the selfie camera placement. Vivo could also stick with the pop-up mechanised selfie camera and the piezoelectric speaker this year as well. The latest teaser suggests a next-gen elevating selfie camera.

The Vivo Apex 2019 render comes a day after the launch of the Meizu Zero phone which comes with no physical buttons, no ports, and no speaker grille. It remains to be seen whether Vivo takes this bold approach as well, or not. A previous rumour also indicated the phone will carry the model number EKI1831. As we mentioned, the Vivo Apex 2019 launch is scheduled for today.

Further reading: Vivo Apex 2019, Vivo Apex 2019 Price, Vivo Apex 2019 Specifications, Vivo
Redmi Note 6 Pro
