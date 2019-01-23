NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Apex 2019 May Feature Next-Generation Elevating Selfie Camera, Hints Teaser

, 23 January 2019
Vivo Apex 2019 May Feature Next-Generation Elevating Selfie Camera, Hints Teaser

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Apex 2019 is scheduled to be unveiled on January 24 in China

Highlights

  • Vivo Apex 2019 is rumoured to pack a liquid-metal chassis
  • The phone is also said to be sporting almost non-existent bezels
  • There is no word on pricing or availability of Vivo Apex 2019

Vivo seems to be planning to introduce a new elevating selfie camera for its upcoming Apex 2019 smartphone, which is all set to be officially announced on Thursday, January 24 in China. The company published a teaser for the phone on its social media platforms, in which the company revisited the progression of its elevating selfie camera. Vivo had originally showed an elevating selfie camera as a part of its concept phone Vivo Apex at the Mobile World Congress last year and a new version of the same appeared in consumer version of the Apex, called Nex.

As per a teaser video published by Vivo on Monday, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to showcase its next-generation elevating selfie camera implementation as a part of the Vivo Apex 2019 smartphone. The phone is scheduled to be unveiled at a press event in China on January 24 - no time has yet been announced however.

“In 2018, we pioneered the #ElevatingFrontCamera with our #APEX concept phone at #MWC. Within months, we mass-produced it with our #NEX smartphone during #FIFAWorldCup. Now, get ready for #2019,” the company wrote in a Facebook post.

The teaser video also seemingly gives a brief glimpse at the positioning of the elevating camera, which is placed on the right side, unlike its left placement in Vivo Apex/ Nex phones. The last shot of the video offers an outline of the upcoming Apex 2019, which is in line with previously leaked renders of the phone.

As per previous leaks, the Vivo Apex 2019 will reportedly pack a liquid-metal chassis with rounded corners and curved back. The phone will also have almost non-existent bezels. A previous rumour also indicated the phone will carry the model number EKI1831.

There is no word on availability or pricing of the upcoming phone, but with the announcement less than a day away, we won't have to wait for long.

ISRO Says Launch Countdown for Microsat R, Kalamsat Satellites Starts Today
