NDTV Gadgets360.com

Vivo Apex 2019 Launch Set for January 24, Name Confirmed in New Teaser

, 18 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Apex 2019 Launch Set for January 24, Name Confirmed in New Teaser

Vivo Apex 2019 will be unveiled on January 24

Highlights

  • Vivo Apex 2019 succeeds the company’s Apex that was showcased at MWC 2018
  • It is rumoured to have no buttons and little to no bezels
  • The Apex 2019 is codenamed Waterdrop

Days after teasing the successor to Vivo Apex on Weibo, the Chinese manufacturer has revealed the name of the upcoming smartphone. In a new teaser published on Friday, Vivo divulged that the new phone will be called Vivo Apex 2019. The company is scheduled to unveil the smartphone on January 24 in China. Codenamed Waterdrop, the phone is mostly a mystery at this point, however there is indication that the company will include a liquid metal chassis in the phone.

Vivo has published a new teaser on Weibo that shows a smartphone with water ripples and rounded corners, in line with the rumours. The teaser also contains a tagline “To Simple Future,” and is accompanied by text saying Vivo Apex 2019 will be using technology “to wake up to the future.” While the tagline and the accompanying text is very vague, it seems to hint towards some sort of a new unlock mechanism or a new in-display fingerprint sensor. After all, the Vivo Apex, which was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress last year, came with a so-called half-screen in-display fingerprint sensor. The technology was however missing from the commercial version of the device, which shipped under the Vivo Nex branding. It is possible that Vivo has continued its work on that fingerprint sensor and is going to introduce a new and improved version.

vivo apex 2019 teasers Vivo Apex 2019 teaser

Official teasers for the Vivo Apex 2019 smartphone
Photo Credit: Vivo/ Weibo

 

As per the previous leaks, the Vivo Apex 2019 will carry the model number EKI1831. It is said to be sporting a very round design with little to no bezels. Known tipster Ice Universe had earlier published a couple of images of the phone, which seem to confirm the round-design aspect and look similar to what the company is showing in the teaser. Further, the Vivo phone is said to coming with a liquid metal chassis without any buttons. We will know more when the company introduces the smartphone on January 24.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Apex 2019, Vivo Apex, Vivo
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of ... More
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India Tipped
Vivo Apex 2019 Launch Set for January 24, Name Confirmed in New Teaser
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5
  4. Flipkart and Amazon Sales This Weekend: All You Need to Know
  5. Facebook Employees Spotted Giving 5-Star Amazon Reviews for Portal Camera
  6. Vivo Apex 2 'Waterdrop' With Liquid Metal Chassis Expected on January 24
  7. Android Q Video Leak Shows New Notifications, Privacy Controls
  8. Iconic Motorola Razr May Make a Comeback as a Foldable Smartphone Next Month
  9. Xiaomi’s PUBG-Like Survival Game Now Available for Download in Mi Apps
  10. China's Tencent Releases Test Version of Game of Thrones Smartphone Game
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.