Vivo is getting ready to announce a new smartphone in China later this month. The company earlier today started teasing the new phone on Chinese social media website Weibo. Although the teaser doesn't offer much information apart from the January 24 date, online reports suggest the phone will be called Vivo Apex 2, codenamed Waterdrop. The specifics of the phone are a mystery at this point, but a recent leak revealed that Vivo will use liquid metal in the construction of the phone.

The invite shared on China's Weibo shows a waterdrop, in line with the phone's codename, and carries the tagline “totally heaven,” both of which offer little to no information about the actual phone. However, the accompanying text to the invite in the Weibo post asks, “what is the future mobile phone?”, indicating that the Apex 2 could end up being a fancy concept phone like its predecessor Apex FullView, which was unveiled in February last year. The Apex FullView concept was later introduced as Vivo Nex for the mass market.

A leak, which was shared in the Chinese tech media last week, had revealed that the Apex 2 aka Waterdrop will carry the model number EKI1831. It is said to be sporting a very round design with little to no bezels. Known tipster Ice Universe had published two images of the Vivo Apex 2 last week, which seem to confirm the round-design aspect.

Additionally, the Apex 2 will reportedly come with a liquid metal chassis, something that is rare for the smartphones. Other details of the smartphone are unclear at this point, however with the January 24 not too far, we wouldn't have to wait for long.

Meanwhile, the Chinese manufacturer on Monday introduced a new variant of its Z3i smartphone in the form of Z3i Standard Edition. The phone has been priced at CNY 1,998 (roughly Rs. 20,900), however there is no word on the availability of the phone.