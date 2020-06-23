Technology News
loading

Vivo '2004' Phone Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 675 SoC, 8GB RAM

The Vivo 2004 model is listed to run Android 10 and gets a score of 1,703 for multi-core results.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 June 2020 17:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo '2004' Phone Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 675 SoC, 8GB RAM

Photo Credit: Geekbench

Vivo 2004 could just be rebranded Vivo V19 Neo model

Highlights
  • Vivo 2004 has been listed on benchmarking site hinting at launch
  • The phone achieves a single-core score of 552 points
  • Vivo 2004 processor comes with a base frequency of 1.8GHz

A mysterious Vivo 2004 phone has been spotted on Geekbench. This upcoming phone's key specifications listed on the benchmarking site include a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. There is no clarity on which phone this one could be, but if we were to speculate, then it could be another variant of the Vivo V19 series. The Vivo V19 Neo was launched with the same Snapdragon 675 SoC last week in Philippines. This could also just be a rebranded Vivo V19 Neo for another region.

The Geekbench benchmarking site has listed a cryptic Vivo model with the name Vivo 2004. The listing suggests that the phone will run on the latest Android 10 operating system. The Vivo 2004 is said to be powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC. Additionally, the phone is listed to pack 8GB of RAM as well and the processor is clocked at a base frequency of 1.8GHz. It achieves a single-core score of 552 points and a multi-core score of 1703 points.

The specifications of the Vivo 2004 match with those of the Vivo V19 Neo launched just last week in Philippines. To recall, the Vivo V19 Neo had similar specifications as the Vivo V19 launched in Indonesia in March. The Vivo V19 that was launched in India came with completely slightly specifications than the Indonesian model. In any case, this model could just be another rebranded version of the Vivo V19 Neo or Vivo V19 Indonesia model.

The recently launched Vivo V19 Neo is priced at PHP 17,999 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Key features of the phone include 4,500mAh battery, a dual hole-punch display, and a quad camera setup at the back. Of course, this is speculation on our part, and the Vivo 2004 could end up being a completely different device that Vivo is working on bringing to the market. This phone could be a part of Vivo's ‘Y' series or even the ‘Z' series as well.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo 2004, Vivo V19 Neo, Vivo 2004 Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Jays m-Five True Wireless Earbuds With Touch Controls, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India
TikTok Joins EU Code of Conduct on Disinformation

Related Stories

Vivo '2004' Phone Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 675 SoC, 8GB RAM
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indiabulls Has Been Reportedly Breached by CLOP Ransomware Operators
  2. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  3. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  4. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Here Are the Best Deals Today
  5. Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Listed for Sale Online, Could Launch Soon
  6. Boat Airdopes 511V2 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  7. Flipkart Sale Brings Offers on Pixel 3a, iPhone XS, Galaxy S10 Lite, Others
  8. Sony Launches Two New Bravia Televisions With HDR Support
  9. Oppo Reno 3A Comes With Snapdragon 665 SoC and Quad Rear Cameras
  10. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Joins EU Code of Conduct on Disinformation
  2. US Tech Giants Criticise Trump's Decision to Suspend Work Visas
  3. China Punishes Live-Stream Apps for 'Vulgar' Content
  4. Vivo '2004' Phone Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 675 SoC, 8GB RAM
  5. Jays m-Five True Wireless Earbuds With Touch Controls, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India
  6. Apex Legends to Launch on Mobiles This Year: EA CEO Reveals
  7. Vodafone Idea Offering Up to 5GB Additional Data With Rs. 149, Rs. 219, Rs. 249, Rs. 399, Rs. 599 Plans
  8. iOS 14 Has New Features for iPhone Users in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Realme to Launch Its Smart Speakers and New Travel Backpack Very Soon, Reveals India CEO Madhav Sheth
  10. Samsung Galaxy A51 Starts Receiving Missing Camera Features From One UI 2.1 Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com