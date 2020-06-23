A mysterious Vivo 2004 phone has been spotted on Geekbench. This upcoming phone's key specifications listed on the benchmarking site include a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. There is no clarity on which phone this one could be, but if we were to speculate, then it could be another variant of the Vivo V19 series. The Vivo V19 Neo was launched with the same Snapdragon 675 SoC last week in Philippines. This could also just be a rebranded Vivo V19 Neo for another region.

The Geekbench benchmarking site has listed a cryptic Vivo model with the name Vivo 2004. The listing suggests that the phone will run on the latest Android 10 operating system. The Vivo 2004 is said to be powered by the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 octa-core SoC. Additionally, the phone is listed to pack 8GB of RAM as well and the processor is clocked at a base frequency of 1.8GHz. It achieves a single-core score of 552 points and a multi-core score of 1703 points.

The specifications of the Vivo 2004 match with those of the Vivo V19 Neo launched just last week in Philippines. To recall, the Vivo V19 Neo had similar specifications as the Vivo V19 launched in Indonesia in March. The Vivo V19 that was launched in India came with completely slightly specifications than the Indonesian model. In any case, this model could just be another rebranded version of the Vivo V19 Neo or Vivo V19 Indonesia model.

The recently launched Vivo V19 Neo is priced at PHP 17,999 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Key features of the phone include 4,500mAh battery, a dual hole-punch display, and a quad camera setup at the back. Of course, this is speculation on our part, and the Vivo 2004 could end up being a completely different device that Vivo is working on bringing to the market. This phone could be a part of Vivo's ‘Y' series or even the ‘Z' series as well.

