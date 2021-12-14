Technology News
Vivo S12 Series Launch Date Set for December 22 in China, Reservations Open

Vivo S12 series will likely comprise two models — Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 14 December 2021 12:36 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S12 series is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel dual selfie camera setup

  • Vivo is expected to reveal more information on December 22
  • Vivo S12 Pro is believed to sport a curved edge display
  • Vivo S12 series is expected to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Vivo has officially announced a December 22 launch date of the Vivo S12 series for the Chinese market. The company has also opened the reservations for the anticipated lineup, which may comprise two models — Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro. However, the official teaser shared by Vivo on its Chinese website does not reveal the specifications of these handsets. The video does offer a glimpse into the design, by showing the side view of a Vivo S12 smartphone. The Vivo S12 series is set to succeed the Vivo S10 series of smartphones which were launched in July this year.

In the official announcement, Vivo has mentioned that an online event will be held on December 22. It is expected that further details regarding the Vivo S12 series will be revealed during the launch event.

Earlier reports have suggested that the Vivo S12 series could launch with the Vivo S12 and the Vivo S12 Pro models. These handsets were reportedly spotted on the TENAA and China Compulsory Certification (3C) websites. The Vivo S12 series was also expected to launch in China along with the Oppo Reno 7 series, which was officially unveiled on November 25.

The Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro handsets have been tipped to feature a square notch at the front. The notch is expected to house a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 lens, paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. These handsets are also expected to feature 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup. In addition, Vivo S12 Pro is tipped to sport a curved edge display, which is a first for this series.

Recently, the official account of MediaTek on Weibo shared a post hinting that the Vivo S12 series could debut with the Dimensity 1200 SoC. In comparison, the Vivo S10 series was launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset. The Vivo S12 series is also tipped to run OriginOS Ocean UI and support 44W fast charging.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro, Vivo S12 Launch, Vivo S12 Specifications, Vivo S12 Pro specifications
