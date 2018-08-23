Vivo has released the first set of teasers for the Vivo 11 Pro that is scheduled to launch in India next month. The Chinese manufacturer is set to unveil two new smartphones - Vivo 11 Pro and Vivo X23. While the Vivo X23 had recently gone official in China, the Vivo 11 Pro is now reconfirmed to launch in India on September 6. Earlier, Vivo had sent out media invites for a launch event in the country, where it will unveil the new smartphone. Now, the company has started to release some teasers ahead of the launch. The latest set of Vivo V11 Pro teasers reveal that the smartphone will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a dual camera setup at the back, and a FullView display.

In a post on Twitter, Vivo revealed that the Vivo V11 Pro will come with an 'AI Dual Rear Camera', suggesting that the camera setup will arrive with some AI-based features. In another tweet, Vivo teased an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the one previously seen on the Vivo X21. Finally, in a third teaser, the company is touting the presence of a 'Halo FullView' display in the Vivo V11 Pro that is claimed to "add magic to everything you view."

From what is seen in the third image, while the Vivo V11 Pro does not entirely remove the display notch, it will sport a tiny notch that will house the front camera sensor, similar to the one seen in the Oppo F9 Pro. In a previous leak, it was reported that the Vivo V11 (not the Pro variant) has a waterdrop display notch design that debuted with the Oppo F9. The similar design was also leaked on the Vivo X23 previously.

In terms of specifications, it has been rumoured that the Vivo V11 Pro could come with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It is said to sport a 6.41-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is reported to be equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone could pack a 3,400mAh battery with an upgraded fast charging technology.

The Vivo V11 Pro is expected to bear a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It is rumoured to come with a 25-megapixel selfie camera. In terms of dimensions, it will measure 157.9x75x7.9mm and weigh 156 grams.