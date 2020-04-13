Technology News
loading

Vietnam Orders Workers at Samsung Display Unit to Be Quarantined After COVID-19 Case

Parent Samsung Electronics confirmed the case, but said Samsung Display's production lines in Vietnam had not been affected.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 April 2020 15:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vietnam Orders Workers at Samsung Display Unit to Be Quarantined After COVID-19 Case

A worker tested positive for COVID-19 in Samsung's display unit in Vietnam

Highlights
  • A worker tested positive at a Samsung Display unit in Vietnam
  • The worker tested postive on Sunday
  • Samsung said its production lines had not been affected

Authorities in northern Vietnam have ordered people working at a unit of Samsung Display in the country to be quarantined after a worker there tested positive for the new coronavirus.

A 25-year-old worker of the EQC-SI unit of the Samsung Display factory in Bac Ninh province tested positive on Sunday, according to a statement released on Monday by the anti-COVID-19 task force of neighbouring Bac Giang province.

Parent company Samsung Electronics confirmed the case, but said Samsung Display's production lines in Vietnam had not been affected.

Nguyen Huong Giang, chair of the People's Committee of Bac Ninh province, told state broadcaster VTV on Monday that 44 people at the unit had been quarantined, and that the factory and buses used to transport workers have been sprayed with disinfectant.

Samsung Electronics is the largest single foreign investor in the Southeast Asian country, and its shipments, mostly smartphones, account for around a quarter of Vietnam's exports.

Vietnam's health ministry has reported 262 COVID-19 cases in the country, and no deaths.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Electronics, Coronavirus, COVID 19
LG Velvet Smartphone Series Teased, Concept Renders Leaked
Moscow Blames Hackers for Coronavirus Permit Problems as Cases Rise

Related Stories

Vietnam Orders Workers at Samsung Display Unit to Be Quarantined After COVID-19 Case
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Swiggy New ‘Grocery Tab’ Launched in 125 Cities, Offers 2-Hour Delivery
  2. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  3. OnePlus 8 Series High-Res Case Images Leak Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  4. Realme Smart TV Remote Control Gets Bluetooth Certification
  5. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Could Launch at These Prices
  7. iPhone 12-Series Said to Feature iPad Pro-Like Design
  8. Apple Likely to Launch iPhone SE 2020 'Next Week': Report
  9. Singapore Stops Teachers Using Zoom App After 'Very Serious Incidents'
  10. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Design Teased Ahead of April 14 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Crosses 1 Billion Installs Milestone on Google Play Store Amid Lockdown
  2. iPhone SE 2020 Likely to Launch Next Week, iPhone 12 Series by September: Report
  3. PUBG Mobile 'Cold Front Survival' Mode Coming April 16: Here's What We Can Expect
  4. Playing Action Real-Time Strategy Games Can Benefit Cognitive Development: Study
  5. Honor 30 Series Camera Features Teased, Honor 30 Pro+ Will Have Fast Focus, Price Also Tipped
  6. Ola Emergency Cab Service Launched in Gurugram for Non-COVID-19 Related Travel
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Takes Hostages to TV, Premières Monday on Star Plus
  8. Google to Add New Search, Maps Features to Help Find Virtual Healthcare Options in the US
  9. Wineries Offer Virtual Tastings Amid Coronavirus Shutdown
  10. iQoo 3 Neo 5G to Launch on April 23, Snapdragon 865 SoC and 144Hz Display Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com