Technology News
loading

Video Selfies Can Be Used to Measure Blood Pressure: Study

Researchers have tested a technology called transdermal optical imaging.

By | Updated: 7 August 2019 11:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Video Selfies Can Be Used to Measure Blood Pressure: Study

New technology is designed to measure blood pressure through smartphone-captured facial videos

Highlights
  • Study shows facial videos can include information about blood pressure
  • It has been published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging
  • Researchers believe the new technology is highly accurate

In good news for people who have blood pressure (BP) problems, monitoring BP might one day become as easy as taking a video selfie.

Researchers have tested a technology called transdermal optical imaging that measures blood pressure by detecting blood flow changes in smartphone-captured facial videos.

"This study shows that facial video can contain some information about systolic blood pressure," said researcher Ramakrishna Mukkamala, Professor at the Michigan State University.

Ambient light penetrates the skin's outer layer allowing digital optical sensors in smartphones to visualise and extract blood flow patterns, which transdermal optical imaging models can use to predict blood pressure.

"High blood pressure is a major contributor to cardiovascular disease -- a leading cause of death and disability. To manage and prevent it, regular monitoring of one's blood pressure is essential," said study lead author Kang Lee, Professor at the University of Toronto in Canada.

"Cuff-based blood pressure measuring devices, while highly accurate, are inconvenient and uncomfortable. Users tend not to follow American Heart Association guidelines and device manufacturers' suggestion to take multiple measurements each time," Lee said.

For the study, published in the journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging, the research team measured the blood flow of 1,328 Canadian and Chinese adults by capturing two-minute videos using an iPhone equipped with transdermal optical imaging software.

The researchers compared systolic, diastolic and pulse pressure measurements captured from smartphone videos to blood pressure readings using a traditional cuff-based continuous blood pressure measurement device.

The researchers used the data to teach the technology how to accurately determine blood pressure and pulse from facial blood flow patterns.

They found that on average, transdermal optical imaging predicted systolic blood pressure with nearly 95 percent accuracy and diastolic blood pressure with pulse pressure at nearly 96 percent accuracy.

The technology's high accuracy is within international standards for devices used to measure blood pressure, according to Lee.

Researchers videoed faces in a well-controlled environment with fixed lighting, so it is unclear whether the technology can accurately measure blood pressure in less controlled environments, including homes.

Also, while the study participants had a variety of skin tones, the sample lacked subjects with either extremely dark or fair skin. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: transdermal optical imaging, video selfie
Disney to Expand Hotstar Across Southeast Asia, Says CEO Bob Iger
Video Selfies Can Be Used to Measure Blood Pressure: Study
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. China Warns India of 'Reverse Sanctions' if Huawei Is Blocked: Report
  2. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today, What You Should Know
  3. Samsung 55-Inch The Frame TV, Smart 7-in-1 TV Range Launched in India
  4. Apple to Restrict Facebook's Messaging Apps VoIP Call Feature: Report
  5. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Honor Band 5 to Launch in India Soon, Will Go on Sale on Flipkart
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Leaks Highlight Audio Zoom, S Pen Air Gestures
  8. Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Unveiled Ahead of Galaxy Note 10 Launch
  9. Redmi Note 7 Series, Redmi 7, Others Get Discounts in Independence Day Sale
  10. 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i With Dual USB Ports Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X Sale Today via Flipkart, Realme Website: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
  2. Rocket Lab Plans Reusable Booster for Satellite Launches
  3. Carnival Row Trailer: Cara Delevingne, Orlando Bloom Are at the Centre of Amazon Prime Video’s Victoriana Fantasy Series
  4. Video Selfies Can Be Used to Measure Blood Pressure: Study
  5. Disney to Expand Hotstar Across Southeast Asia, Says CEO Bob Iger
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Leaks Detail Audio Zoom, S Pen Air Gestures; Storage Variants and Colour Options for Indian Market Tipped
  7. Snap to Raise $1 Billion to Invest in AR, Possible Acquisitions
  8. Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC Unveiled: First 7nm Mobile Chip Made Using EUV Technology
  9. Apple Subsidiary FileMaker Rebrands as Claris International
  10. 8chan Owner Called Before US Congress, as Latest Host Drops Site
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.