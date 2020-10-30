Technology News
Yahoo Mobile Launches Its First Smartphone, the ZTE Blade A3Y

The Yahoo-branded smartphone is ZTE Blade A3Y and offers Yahoo Mobile service launched in March this year.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 October 2020 12:20 IST
Yahoo Mobile Launches Its First Smartphone, the ZTE Blade A3Y

Photo Credit: ZTE

Verizon launched Yahoo Mobile service in March this year

Highlights
  • Yahoo Mobile is owned by Verizon
  • The smartphone features 5.45-inch HD display
  • Yahoo Mobile is also available with the iPhone 12

Verizon has launched its first Yahoo-branded smartphone with an aim to push its Yahoo Mobile service that was launched in March this year. The smartphone is made by ZTE, and called the Blade A3Y. The phone sports a 5.45-inch HD display, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back and also comes with the face unlock feature. The smartphone runs on Android 10.

Yahoo Mobile ZTE Blade A3Y price

The Yahoo Mobile ZTE Blade A3Y is priced at $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700), and offers unlimited talktime, text and 4G LTE data. The Yahoo Mobile ZTE Blade A3Y is available on the Verizon network with Yahoo Mobile service that offers unlimited talktime, text, and 4G LTE data for $40 (roughly Rs. 2,900) a month in the US. Those who purchase the phone will also get Yahoo Mail Pro without any ads. The phone also allows for mobile hotspot use, however, it is limited to one user at a time and speed capped at 5Mbps.

In March, Verizon announced the new Yahoo sub-brand. “Over time the company may expand the perks it offers based on the Yahoo services that its customers want,” CNET quoted Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan as saying. Apart from Yahoo Mobile ZTE Blade A3Y, Yahoo Mobile is also available with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. The service will be available with the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini in November.

Yahoo Mobile ZTE Blade A3Y specifications

According to the official website, the Yahoo Mobile ZTE Blade A3Y features a 5.45-inch HD (720x1440) FullVision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone features a quad core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage (expandable up to 128GB). The phone runs on Android 10, and features a 2,660mAh battery.

For photos and videos, the Yahoo Mobile ZTE Blade A3Y sports a single 8-megapixel rear camera with two dual-LED flash, and on the front is a 5-megapixel sensor. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back. The phone measures 5.77x2.79x0.38 and weighs 161.8 grams.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

ZTE Blade A3Y (Yahoo Mobile)

ZTE Blade A3Y (Yahoo Mobile)

Display 5.45-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 2660mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1440 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

