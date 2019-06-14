Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4 Launch Dates Tipped by Leaked Verizon Marketing Calendar

We now have a better idea of when the next wave of flagships will hit stores

14 June 2019
Photo Credit: Twitter/Google

Mark your calendars and start saving up for a flood of new phones coming in Q3-Q4

The tech world now patiently waits for the end of Q3 as Samsung, Apple, and Google all prepare for the big unveil of its respective new flagship launches. We've been hearing many rumours about Samsung's Galaxy Note 10, Apple's iPhone 11 series and Google's Pixel 4 series for a while, and now, we might have our first concrete proof of when these phones will actually launch. A leaked snippet of a supposed Verizon marketing calendar forecasts the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 arriving in late August, the next Apple iPhone arriving in late September and the Google Pixel 4 slated for a mid-October release.

The cropped screenshot was tweeted by famed tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), which shows a launch schedule from the months of May to December 2019. It's interesting to note that the leaked image only shows the upper grid, which says “Tier 1 Device Launches,” which means the document probably has lower tiered upcoming phones too mentioned, which has been conveniently cropped. The field for the month of August clearly states “Samsung Note 10 Launch,” and the positioning of the dot is in the second half of the month, more towards the end. Last year, Samsung had its ‘Unpacked' event in the first week of August, whereas the year before, it was towards the end of August. This year, it seems as if Samsung will be doing a late-August launch.

Next up is the upcoming Apple iPhone, which simply says “iPhone Launch” for a late September date. Traditionally, Apple has held its iPhone event in the first to second week of September, while the phones go on sale towards the end of the month. However, the spot in the calendar clearly says “launch” so Apple could change its schedule this year. We still don't know what Apple will officially call it but we could have as many as 11 variants of all the phones combined.

Finally, the calendar also states a “Google Pixel 4 Launch” for around mid-October, which is once again is a little later than what Google has typically done in the past. Unlike the other companies, Google has beat the rumour train by officially acknowledging the existence of the Pixel 4 and has even tweeted an official image of its upcoming flagship.

We still don't have any fixed dates yet for these launch events yet, but we should get some more details in the coming months.

Samsung, Apple, Google
