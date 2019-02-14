Vivo has kicked off its Vivo Carnival sale as part of which multiple smartphones have got price cuts and have also received some special offers for a limited time. The Vivo Carnival sale is now live and will end on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2019. The discounts on Vivo's Valentine's Day sale can be availed on Flipkart, Amazon, and the company's own online shop. The smartphones available on discount as part of the sale include the Vivo Nex, Vivo V9 Pro and, the Vivo Y95 among others. Aside from the price cuts, buyers can also avail the benefit of no-cost EMI plans and exchange offers during the Vivo Valentine's Day sale.

As mentioned above, the deals are now live on Flipkart, Amazon and the Vivo e-shop with additional banking discounts, no-cost EMI plans, exchange offers, and some freebies in tow. However, the pricing of a few smartphones differs on the aforesaid platforms.

Starting with the Vivo V9 Pro that was originally launched in India for Rs. 19,990, it can now be purchased for Rs.15,990 for the 6GB RAM variant. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI plans and 10 percent instant discount for purchases made with Yes Bank credit card. Flipkart is also providing no-cost EMI benefits, as well as an additional Rs. 1,500 off for a limited time and up to Rs. 13,850 on exchange for the 4GB RAM variant.

The Vivo Nex with a pop-up selfie camera – launched in July last year for Rs. 44,990 – is now available for Rs. 39,990 on Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo's e-shop. The banking discounts and no-cost EMI plans remain the same on Flipkart and Amazon as mentioned above in the case of the Vivo V9 Pro. Flipkart is offering an exchange discount of Rs. 14,900 and an additional 15 percent off until February 14, while Amazon is offering an exchange discount worth Rs. 5,000. Vivo's e-shop is also offering no-cost EMI plans, alongside a pair of free Bluetooth earphone on all smartphones as well as exchange discounts.

Launched back in November last year for Rs. 16990, the Vivo Y95 has also received a limited-time price cut and is now available at Rs. 15,990 on Flipkart, Amazon and the Vivo e-shop. The banking discounts and the no-cost EMI plans are valid here too, alongside exchange discount of up to Rs. 15,320 on Flipkart and Rs. 1,500 on Amazon. In addition to the aforementioned trio, the Vivo V11, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo Y83, Vivo Y93, and the Vivo Y81are among the smartphones which can be purchased with offers in tow.

