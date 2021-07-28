Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • US Smartphone Market Grows 27 Percent YoY in H1 2021, OnePlus Emerges as Fastest Growing Vendor: Counterpoint

US Smartphone Market Grows 27 Percent YoY in H1 2021, OnePlus Emerges as Fastest Growing Vendor: Counterpoint

Apple and Samsung continued to be the top leaders in the premium segment of the US smartphone market, Counterpoint said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 July 2021 13:01 IST
US Smartphone Market Grows 27 Percent YoY in H1 2021, OnePlus Emerges as Fastest Growing Vendor: Counterpoint

OnePlus managed to receive a 428 percent year-over-year growth in the first half of 2021

Highlights
  • US smartphone market marked growth despite supply constraints
  • OnePlus was amongst the vendors leveraging LG’s exit
  • Counterpoint report stated global shortages have tighten supplies

The smartphone market in the US grew 27 percent year-over-year in the first half of 2021, with OnePlus emerging as the fastest growing vendor following Motorola and Apple, according to a market research firm. The growth mainly came on carriers pushing 5G upgrades as well as heavily discounts given on 5G phones. The exit of LG from the market is also believed to have helped vendors including OnePlus, Motorola, and Nokia brand licensee HMD Global garner strong growth. However, the ongoing component shortage is expected to impact inventories and shipments in the US market — similar to its global counterparts.

Research firm Counterpoint has released a report to detail the growth of the US smartphone market in H1 2021. The report highlighted the year-over-year growth in the market despite global component shortages and stated that both Apple and Samsung continued to be the top sellers in the premium segment. While Apple grew 53 percent year-over-year, Samsung marked a 17 percent growth in the first half.

However, on the part of the fastest growing vendor, OnePlus came on top with a whopping 428 percent year-over-year growth recorded during the period, according to the firm.

“With the introduction of the N100 and N10 5G in January, OnePlus quickly gained market share in Metro by T-Mobile,” said Maurice Klaehne, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint. “Besides, it continues to push its premium device presence at T-Mobile with the latest OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro.”

OnePlus was also amongst the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who were able to leverage LG's exit to expand their market share in the US.

Counterpoint noted that despite the overall growth in the market, supply for Android vendors has so far been constrained.

“The current global component shortage has tightened the inventory situation in the US market. However, it seems that global OEMs are prioritising the US market over other regions,” said Counterpoint Senior Analyst Hanish Bhatia.

He added by saying that component shortages were resulting in manufacturers in the US falling short in meeting carrier demands for specific smartphone models and forcing them to prioritise certain models over others. The analyst noted that Samsung became one such vendor, and it had shifted its focus to premium devices over the mid-range Galaxy A series on the supply side.

“If this continues, it may put a big constraint on the supply side in H2 2021,” he continued.

The market of smartphones in the US is, however, predicted to continue its growth momentum in the future. Counterpoint analysts believe that there are several demand drivers for smartphones in the country.

“If Verizon's purchase of Tracfone goes through, millions of subscribers will need to be migrated from T-Mobile and AT&T to Verizon's network, which needs a large number of affordable devices,” said Counterpoint US Research Director Jeff Fieldhack.

He added that in addition to the Tracfone acquisition, the Verizon CDMA is shutting down in December 2022 and T-Mobile is closing Sprint's 3G CDMA network by January 1, 2022. DISH is also said to move millions of its CDMA subscribers over to AT&T — its new mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) partner.

All this is expected to help push the demand for new smartphones in the US market for some time.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US smartphone market, smartphone market, OnePlus, Motorola, Apple, Samsung, Counterpoint
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Cyberattacks May Result in US Engaging in a 'Real Shooting War': President Joe Biden

Related Stories

US Smartphone Market Grows 27 Percent YoY in H1 2021, OnePlus Emerges as Fastest Growing Vendor: Counterpoint
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched
  2. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils New Plans, Now Starting at Rs. 499
  3. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  4. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Disney+ Hotstar Unveils 18 New Indian Movies and Series
  6. Redmi Note 10T 5G First Impressions: The First Redmi With 5G
  7. Oppo Watch 2 Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC Debuts
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Return Previously Non-Transferable PUBG Items
  9. Google’s Data Restore Tool May Allow iOS to Android WhatsApp Chat Transfer
  10. RedmiBook Laptop Range to Debut in India on August 3
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao Willing to Go Whenever He Finds a Better Successor, as Pressure Mounts
  2. Snapchat Desktop App Snap Camera Lets You Become a DreamWorks-Style Cartoon in Zoom Calls: How to Use
  3. US Smartphone Market Grows 27 Percent YoY in H1 2021, OnePlus Emerges as Fastest Growing Vendor: Counterpoint
  4. Cyberattacks May Result in US Engaging in a 'Real Shooting War': President Joe Biden
  5. Citizen App Pays Its 'Street Team' Users $25 per Hour to Livestream Crime Scenes, Protests
  6. LG Display Rides Pandemic-Led Demand for TVs, Laptops to Beat Q2 Profit Estimates
  7. Instagram Reels Video Length Limit Expanded to 60 Seconds, New Teenage Users Defaulted to Private Accounts
  8. ZTE Axon 30 5G With Under-Display Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple, Google-Parent Alphabet, Microsoft Report Combined Quarterly Profits of More Than $50 Billion
  10. Netflix Buys Will Smith-Led Action Thriller Movie Fast & Loose From John Wick Director
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com