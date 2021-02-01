Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new mid-range phone and its specifications have leaked online. It is likely speculated to be a model of the Redmi K40 series or a variant of the Mi 11 range. The unnamed phone is tipped to sport an OLED display with a hole-punch design. There is no clarity on what this phone may be called, but judging by the specifications, it may be a Mi 11 series phone or a Redmi K40 series handset. The Redmi K40 is teased to launch sometime this month, and the vanilla model is expected to have a sub-flagship SoC from Qualcomm.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked that Xiaomi is working on a new phone that is likely to have an OLED display with a hole-punch cut out for the selfie camera. It is said to be positioned in the md-range segment and have a sm7350 SoC. This is reported to be the unannounced Snapdragon 775G SoC that is expected to be launched sometime in this quarter.

The tipster also notes that the phone may have a 64-megapixel main sensor with 5x zoom support. Other details are not leaked. This could be the upcoming Redmi K40 or even a variant in the Mi 11 series. The Redmi K40 has been teased to launch sometime this month, with a price starting from CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs.34,000). The tipster may be unveiling the specifications of this handset, as it is also reported earlier to come with a sub-flagship SoC, whereas the Redmi K40 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Judging by the name, the Snapdragon 775G SoC is likely the successor of the Snapdragon 765G SoC launched last year.

It could also be a mid-range model of the Mi 11 series – possibly the Mi 11 Lite- which has been rumoured for a while now and is expected to launch in March. This is pure speculation from our end and this leaked handset could launch with a completely different marketing name.

