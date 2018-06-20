China-based fabless semiconductor company Unisoc (formerly Spreadtrum Communications) on Wednesday launched its latest system-on-chip mobile processors, SC9863 and SC9832E, for smartphones requiring machine learning and augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) related applications in India. The two new SoCs were launched at an event in New Delhi.

The newly-launched Unisoc SoCs deliver high-end user experience, power efficiency, 3D face ID, and support for next-generation dual-camera features, the company said in a statement.

The Unisoc SC9863 is equipped with eight ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at up to 1.6GHz. It features an LTE Cat. 7 modem supporting Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) and 4G+4G (LTE/WCDMA/GSM + LTE/WCDMA/GSM). It provides camera support up to 16-megapixel at 30fps with a 3xCSI 4+4+2 Lane/4xCSI 4+2+2+2 Lane interface. The company said its 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual image signal processors ensure "clearer, more vivid, and sharper image capturing, be it for videos or single pictures, and also have 3D Face ID capability."

On the other hand, the Unisoc SC9832E comes equipped with four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked up to 1.4GHz with a 667MHz eMMC 5.1/LPDDR3 memory controller. It features a VoLTE Cat. 4 modem with Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS), capable of supporting 4G+4G (LTE/WCDMA/GSM +LTE/WCDMA/GSM) or 4G+3G (LTE/WCDMA/GSM + WCDMA/GSM) configurations, as well as Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, FM radio, as well as GPS+Glonass. It also provides camera support up to 13-megapixel at 30fps, along with 2xCSI 4+4 Lane/3x CSI 4+2+2 Lane interface, and boasts of a Mali-T820 MP1 GPU clocked at 680MHz supported by OpenGL ES 3.0 and Vulkan 1.0 GPU API.

Unisoc claims that with an AnTuTu 6.0 score in the range of 38,000, the SC9832E far outperforms other competing chipsets in its category. The company added that both the SoCs have been designed for better integration levels and lower power consumption. With up to 50 percent lower power consumption at standby, even with multiple background applications, the SoCs are said to ensure over 200 hours of standby time on a 3000 mAh battery.

Speaking at the event, Adam Zeng, CEO Unisco, said "The global mobile ecosystem is evolving at a very rapid pace, and we are focused on helping the Indian market stay ahead of the technological curve. We want to meet and exceed the growing expectations of Indian consumers with better products and better features, which is why our latest chipset solutions are designed to cater to advanced mobile and communication technology requirements. We are confident that these new additions to our extensive portfolio will be well-received in the market, and will help in laying the foundation of a more prosperous and smarter future."

Written with inputs from IANS