Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday proposed a scheme for manufacturing cell phones, semi-conductors, and other electronic devices. In her second budget presentation, the finance minister said, India needs to boost domestic manufacturing and attract investment in electronic manufacturing. The vision of the government is to make each district an export hub, Sitharaman said.

"I wish to announce a new scheme for electronics manufacturing, mobile phone manufacturing, electronics components and semiconductor units. With suitable modification, the scheme can also be used for manufacturing of medical devices." Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The details of the scheme will be announced on a later date.

The government aims to facilitate clearances even at the state level and also set up investment clearance cell to give investors free investment advisory, she added.

In other announcements related to science and technology, finance minister revealed that the government plans to bring out a policy to enable private sector to build datacentre parks across the country. She also announced Rs. 8,000 crore outlay provided for National Mission on Quantum Technology and Application over 5 years.

Additionally, the government has provided Rs. 6,000 crore for BharatNet in FY21, she said adding that fibre-to-home through BharatNet will link 1 lakh gram panchayats this year.

Presenting the Budget for 2020-21, Sitharaman said all public institutions at gram panchayat levels such as police stations and post offices will be connected digitally.