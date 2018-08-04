NDTV Gadgets360.com

UIDAI Helpline Number Row: Google Says Number 'Inadvertently Coded' Into Android

, 04 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
UIDAI Helpline Number Row: Google Says Number 'Inadvertently Coded' Into Android

The UIDAI helpline number was 'inadvertently coded' into Android

Highlights

  • Google says UIDAI helpline number 'inadvertently coded' into Android
  • The issue emerged through the Android setup wizard in 2014
  • Google has assured its fix in the next few weeks

Google finally put the controversy of UIDAI helpline number showing up seemingly randomly in people's phone books at rest on Friday and confirmed that the issue didn't result from any directive by any authority in India but due to a software issue in Android. The controversy under which UIDAI's now-decommissioned toll-free number was spotted by many mobile phone users in the country can be traced back to 2014, Google said, when the then UIDAI helpline number and the 112 distress helpline number were "inadvertently coded" within the Android setup wizard and has remained on devices, the company confirmed to Gadgets 360 via an emailed statement late on Friday.

"Our internal review has revealed that in 2014, the then UIDAI helpline number and the 112 distress helpline number were inadvertently coded into the SetUp wizard of the Android release given to OEMs for use in India and has remained there since," a Google spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Gadgets 360. "Since the numbers get listed on a user's contact list, these get transferred accordingly to the contacts on any new device. We are sorry for any concern that this might have caused, and would like to assure everyone that this is not a situation of any unauthorised access of their Android devices. Users can manually delete the number from their devices."

The spokesperson also confirmed that the issue is set to be fixed in an upcoming release of the setup wizard that will be provided to OEMs over the next few weeks.

If you are wondering how iPhone users reported the number showing up in their contacts, it's likely down to the fact that they synced their contacts with a Gmail account that already had the said contact added to its list after being used on an impacted Android device.

The controversy arose after a large number of mobile phone users on social media reported the sudden placement of a contact featuring the old helpline number of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). UIDAI refuted media reports in a series of tweets earlier on Friday and highlighted that the helpline number spotted by the users, which was 18003001947, was no longer a valid toll-free number, and it was changed to 1947 two years ago. "UIDAI has reiterated that it has not asked or advised anyone including any telecom service providers or mobile manufacturers or Android to include 18003001947 or 1947 in the default list of public service numbers," the authority behind Aadhaar had said.

It was initially speculated that the helpline number was pushed from the telcos. However, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) denied any role in the matter by its associated telcos while responding to an emailed query. "The inclusion of a certain unknown number in the phonebooks of various mobile handsets is not from any telecom service provider," COAI had said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, UIDAI
UIDAI Number Is Showing Up Even on New Phones Out of the Box
With Apple's $1 Trillion Valuation, Wall Street Eyes Bigger Gains
UIDAI Helpline Number Row: Google Says Number 'Inadvertently Coded' Into Android
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Google Takes the Blame for UIDAI Number Showing Up in People's Phonebooks
  2. Moto Z3 With 5G Moto Mod, Dated Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
  3. Amazon Freedom Sale Starts August 9 With Discounts on Mobiles and More
  4. WhatsApp to Bring PiP Mode Videos to Android: Report
  5. Xiaomi Launches Jio Phone Competitor, With Qin1s 4G Feature Phone
  6. Samsung Accidentally Releases Official Galaxy Note 9 Launch Video
  7. Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch May Not Be Too Far Away, Teaser Hints
  8. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Series Go on Sale in India Today
  9. Baahubali Prequel Series Announced by Netflix
  10. BlackBerry Evolve vs Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Huawei Nova 3i vs Nokia 7 Plus
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.