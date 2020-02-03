Technology News
  UFS 3.1 Flash Storage Standard Announced: Promises Improved Write Speeds, Lower Power Consumption

UFS 3.1 Flash Storage Standard Announced: Promises Improved Write Speeds, Lower Power Consumption

Smartphones storage is going to get faster and more power-efficient

Updated: 3 February 2020 14:14 IST
UFS 3.1 Flash Storage Standard Announced: Promises Improved Write Speeds, Lower Power Consumption

We should see the new UFS 3.1 standard in smartphones by the end of the year, or early next year

Highlights
  • UFS 3.1 is designed to maximise performance, with low power usage
  • Write Booster and DeepSleep are some of the new features introduced
  • We should expect smartphones with UFS 3.1 arriving sometime next year

JEDEC, the committee that's responsible for setting global standards for the microelectronics industry, has recently published its latest specification for the Universal Flash Storage (UFS) standard. It's called UFS 3.1 (JESD220E), which promises faster write speeds, better power efficiency, and more stable performance under load. It also published a companion standard known as JESD220-3 or UFS Host Performance Booster (HPB) Extension, which offers OEMs the option cache UFS device logical-to-physical address map in the system's DRAM. The UFS 3.1 standard succeeds the UFS 3.0 standard, which only started appearing in devices around mid-2019 with the Samsung Galaxy Fold and OnePlus 7 Pro being among the first devices to adopt it. In all likelihood, we could realistically expect smartphones with this new format to only appear late this year or early next year, at best.

In JEDEC's published announcement, it highlights three new core features of the new standard. These include Write Booster, DeepSleep, and Performance Throttling Notification. Write Booster takes the help of SLC non-volatile cache to amplify the write speed. DeepSleep is targeted at low cost devices, which uses a new low power state by sharing the UFS voltage regulators with other functions. Finally, Performance Throttling Notification now allows the UFS device to notify the host device when the performance is being throttled, due to increased temperature. This should be helpful in delivering more consistent performance, when doing activities such as gaming on your smartphone.

The UFS 3.1 standard still has the same theoretical bandwidth of 2.9GBps as UFS 3.0, but these new features should help it perform more efficiently and use lesser power.

Mian Quddus, Chairman of the JEDEC Board of Directors said, “The new features introduced with UFS 3.1 and UFS HPB will offer product designers greater flexibility in managing power consumption and enhancing device performance.”

Comments

Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

UFS 3.1 Flash Storage Standard Announced: Promises Improved Write Speeds, Lower Power Consumption
